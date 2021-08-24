Somehow we still don’t have a release date for Donda, but we do have yet another listening party. At this point, Kanye may not even need to drop the album as he’s played it for the public so many times. But yes, still talking about Donda and though it’s been a few weeks now since the Chicago rapper announced his 10th studio album, the release date has moved at least fifty-leven times

To recap, the first listening party took place in July at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium, which was “almost as big as his ego,” followed by another in early August. Now he’s going home to pay homage to his mother Donda in the best way he knows how—with a listening party in Chicago’s Soldier Field on Thursday, August 26.

Hype for the new event started when West wiped his Instagram feed of all of its content and posted a photo of his childhood home with absolutely no caption. It amassed millions of likes, tens of thousands of comments and absolutely no response from the rapper himself. Since then he has begun reconstructing the childhood home he shared with his mother home in the center of Chicago’s Soldier Field. Photos began circulating the internet of a large crew working on putting together the house atop a large stage.

West and his mother lived in the house until she sold it in 2003. After starting a nonprofit, watching the house go through foreclosure and seeing the infrastructure collapse, West was able to buy his childhood home back in 2019 and began renovating it, the New York Post reports. “While the home continues renovations, Kanye still appears to be working on the album,” the article states.

It’s not all that surprising that he is now building an entire house in the center of Soldier Field, seeing as he moved into the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to ostensibly finish his album. The Instagram photo of his living quarters there has since been deleted; however, Page Six stated he hadn’t “left the facility since hosting his sold-out listening party at the stadium.”

This will now be the third listening party West has hosted and still. No. Album. Though once again, it’s been reported the album will be “officially released” after the show.

*Kanye shrug*

I’ll believe it when I see it.