Kanye West is back at it again.

In an interview with Fox News, the Donda rapper had a lot to say about the backlash he’s been getting from people on social media because of how he’s selling his new Yeezy Gap line.

Earlier this week, videos and photos surfaced on social media that showed customers ravaging through large black trash bags in Gap stores to find their size in the new Yeezy line. While digging through the large bags, they received no help or assistance from associates.

As you would imagine, people weren’t too happy about their store experience and roasted Kanye for selling the collection out of a trash bag and even accused Ye of making fun of homeless people.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ye posted a picture that read, “Look to the children. Look to the homeless. As the biggest inspiration for all design.



One user wrote on Twitter, “This is how they are selling Yeezy Gap. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to dig through everything.”



Kanye is now tired of the backlash and took a rare interview with Fox News to clarify why he’s making them look for clothes in “construction bags.” As he usually does, he blamed the “media” for criticizing his ideas.



“Look man, I’m an innovator and I’m not about to sit up here and apologize about my ideas,” said the Chicago rapper. “That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.”

He later said, “This is not a joke, this is not a game, this is not just some celebrity collaboration this is my life. I’m fighting for a position to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.”

Ye said that the point of making customers dig through large construction bags is to share a more equal approach to clothing. Although the clothing line had been marketed as “affordable” before its launch, items range from a $40 keychain to a $340 parka jacket.



The parka is one thing, but $40 for a keychain?! Hell to the no.