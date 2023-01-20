Black Celebrities With Beauty Brands We Love

We love our favorite celebrities who always show up with glowing skin and with every hair in place. And we love them even more when they pay it forward by sharing their favorite products with the rest of us. A growing number of Black celebrities are launching skin and hair care lines that are made with us in mind. From Naomi Osaka to Issa Rae, these Black celebs are in the business of making us look our best.
We love our favorite celebrities who always show up with glowing skin and with every hair in place. And we love them even more when they pay it forward by sharing their favorite products with the rest of us. A growing number of Black celebrities are launching skin and hair care lines that are made with us in mind. From Naomi Osaka to Issa Rae, these Black celebs are in the business of making us look our best.
2 / 15
Naomi Osaka - KINLÒ
Naomi Osaka - KINLÒ
When tennis star Naomi Osaka learned about the damage sun can do to melanated skin, she knew she wanted to help other people of color protect themselves. The result was KINLÒ, her line of face and body products made to protect people of color from the sun’s harmful rays.
3 / 15
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Anything Rihanna is selling, we’re buying. And that especially goes for Fenty Beauty, her line of complexion-inclusive cosmetics. With over 50 shades of foundation and over 15 shades of semi-matte lipstick, there’s so much to love.
4 / 15
Fenty Skin
Fenty Skin
And because we just can’t get enough RiRi, we have to talk about Fenty Skin, her super successful line of skin and body care products.
5 / 15
Alicia Keys - Keys Soulcare
Alicia Keys - Keys Soulcare
Ever since Alicia Keys made the decision to go makeup free, we’ve really been able to see just how beautiful her skin is. So, it made perfect sense for the singer/songwriter to get into the beauty game with Keys Soulcare, her line of clean products for the skin and body. We love the Golden Cleanser with Manuka Honey, a gentle cleanser that removes all of the dirt and makeup of the day while leaving your skin feeling smooth.
6 / 15
Gabrielle Union - Flawless
Gabrielle Union - Flawless
Actress Gabrielle Union’s Flawless is a line of hair care products made with textured hair in mind. Shampoos, conditioners, styling products and heat protectants, the line has your style covered from start to finish. The Detangling Leave-In Conditioner made with Brazilian Bacuri Butter and Coconut Oil is a fan favorite.
7 / 15
Idris and Sabrina Elba - S’ABLE Labs
Idris and Sabrina Elba - S’ABLE Labs
Founded by Sabrina and Idris Elba in 2020, S’ABLE Labs is a line of gender-neutral natural skin care products. The core collection, which includes cleansers, toners and moisturizers is designed to keep you looking great and help improve your overall skin health. We love the Qasil Cleanser, that exfoliates without being too harsh on the skin.
8 / 15
Ciara - OAM
Ciara - OAM
With OAM, Ciara is on a mission to help you level up your skincare routine. (See what I did there?) With the help of skincare experts and dermatologists, the singer has developed a simple, gentle routine that is inclusive of a variety of skin tones. The four-piece Vitamin C Face Set is designed to even out your complexion and leave your skin smooth and bright.
9 / 15
Issa Rae - Sienna Naturals
Issa Rae - Sienna Naturals
Actress Issa Rae is always rocking a beautiful natural hairdo, and now she’s sharing her secret with the rest of us mere mortals. Sienna Naturals is Issa’s line of natural hair products formulated for textured hair. Check out Issa’s Wash Day Ritual for her top picks for soft, healthy-looking hair.
10 / 15
Jada Pinkett-Smith - Hey Humans
Jada Pinkett-Smith - Hey Humans
Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith co-founded Hey Humans, an environmentally friendly line of personal care products. Not only are the body washes, deodorants and moisturizers made of clean products, the packaging is recyclable to help reduce waste.
11 / 15
Pharrell Williams - Humanrace
Pharrell Williams - Humanrace
With Humanrace, Pharrell Williams set out to create personal care products that are universally inclusive and safe for the planet. The vegan skin and body care products are safe for all skin types. And when you’re done. The packaging is completely recyclable.
12 / 15
Tracee Ellis Ross - Pattern Beauty
Tracee Ellis Ross - Pattern Beauty
Beauty runs in the Ross family. And now actress Tracee Ellis Ross is making it her business with PATTERN, her line of hair products for textured hair. We were already loving her super silky leave-in conditioner. Now we can’t wait to check out the new heat styling tools designed to create a less-damaging blow out.
13 / 15
Taraji P. Henson - TPH by Taraji
Taraji P. Henson - TPH by Taraji
Taraji P. Henson is known for her beautiful and creative hairstyles. So it’s only natural that she would come out with her own line of haircare products. Whether your hair is coily, curly or straight, TPH by Taraji products are designed to keep your hair looking its best.
14 / 15
Michael Strahan - Michael Strahan Skin
Michael Strahan - Michael Strahan Skin
When it comes to great-looking skin, guys need love too. With Michael Strahan Skin, the GMA host has created a line of skin and shave products for guys with all skin types. And the best part – the five-step routine is simple enough to take on the go.
15 / 15