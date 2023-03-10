2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Culture

2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time

From Halle Berry to Regina King, these stars shut down the Academy Awards carpet

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images), Frank Micelotta Archive / Contributor (Getty Images), Pool / Pool (Getty Images)

The Academy Awards is happening on March 12 and we have our fingers crossed that Black folks will scoop up a few awards, but we will also be admiring the looks on the red carpet! Here’s a look back at the top Oscars red carpet fits over the years! Which one is your favorite?

2002: Halle Berry

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: KMazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Halle Berry won the historic Academy Award for Best Actress in this iconic Elie Saab gown with a sheer bodice, flower design across the chest, and deep red skirt.

2021: Regina King

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: ABC / Contributor (Getty Images)

Regina King stunned in this angelic blue Louis Vuitton gown covered in beading and sleeves resembling butterfly wings.

2019: Billy Porter

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Dan MacMedan / Contributor (Getty Images)

Billy Porter wore one of the most viral fashion moments in 2019, a Christian Siriano tuxedo dress.

1969: Diahann Carroll

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: ABC Photo Archives / Contributor (Getty Images)

Singer and actress Diahann Carroll resembled an angel in this pink floor-length dress with a sheer diamond studded overlay.

2005: Beyoncé

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé was extra snatched in this timeless velvet, strapless Atelier Versace gown, and chunky shoulder-length earrings.

2021: Colman Domingo

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Pool / Pool (Getty Images)

Actor Colman Domingo wore this bright pink Atelier Versace suit to the 2021 Academy Awards. Finally, a man wearing a color other than black!

2022: Ariana DeBose

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: David Livingston / Stringer (Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Oscars dressed in this red Valentino three-piece set!

1982: Diana Ross

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer (Getty Images), Ron Galella, Ltd. / Contributor (Getty Images)

The fashionista Diana Ross arrived on the red carpet in this red dress with sheer cutouts, red, sparkly fringe, and white fur over her shoulder for the 1982 Academy Awards.

2015: Lupita Nyong’o

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Dan MacMedan / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o wore this gorgeous 6,000 pearl dress by Calvin Klein to the 2015 Oscars. Unfortunately, the $150,000 dress was allegedly stolen from her hotel days after the ceremony and mysteriously found two days after it was reported stolen.

2020: Cynthia Erivo

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo looked like a princess in this white and bejewled Versace gown at the 2020 Academy Awards. The chunky rings and blonde hair were the perfect touches of detail!

1982: Debbie Allen

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: ABC Photo Archives / Contributor (Getty Images)

Debbie Allen’s pink dress for the 1982 Oscars is the poster example of the 80s with the shoulder pads, high neck, thigh slit and cascading jewels!

2019: Mahershala Ali

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Future Publishing / Contributor (Getty Images)

Mahershala Ali won the 2019 Oscar for Best Supporting Actors while wearing this paisley print black and gray jacket and suit pants by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX. He also wore a black kufi hat.

2021: H.E.R.

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Handout / Handout (Getty Images)

H.E.R. won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 2021 awards ceremony after walking the red carpet in this purple jumpsuit by Peter Dundas, paying homage to Prince.

1994: Whitney Houston

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Frank Trapper / Contributor (Getty Images)

Whitney Houston ditched the traditional gown for the 1994 Oscars red carpet and wore a cream pantsuit and matching choker necklace!

2015: Zendaya

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zendaya attended her first Oscars ceremony wearing this gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown by Vivienne Westwood. Her faux locs caused a ruckus on the carpet as one fashion commentator made racially-insensitive remarks about the hairdo.

1991: Michael Jackson

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Ron Galella / Contributor (Getty Images)

Michael Jackson arrived on the 1991 Oscars red carpet as Madonna’s date wearing his signature style of gloves and bedazzled garments from head to toe.

2016: Kerry Washington

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kerry Washington’s Versace dress for the 2016 Academy Awards is to die for! Props to her hairstylist for the updo to show off the striking earrings.

1970: Lola Falana

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Ron Galella / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lola Falana’s look for the 1970 Oscars was the drama we are always begging celebrities to give us! She wore this fluffy fur piece over her dress, big false eyelashes and a huge curly afro. She is standing next to Sammy Davis Jr. whose giant collar, black vest, and necklace were a fashion statement as well!

2013: Zoe Saldana

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor (Getty Images)

Actress Zoe Saldana’s gray, strapless Alexis Mabille Couture dress with ombré pattern to black was one of the best dresses of the evening. The belt detail was a common accessory for all dresses at the time.

2017: Viola Davis

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

This Armani Privé gown may be one of Viola Davis’ best red carpet looks! The shade of red and shape of the dress are classic, bold, and absolutely stunning.

2020: Janelle Monáe

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Janelle Monáe looked like a literal star in this bedazzled fit and flare silver gown by Ralph Lauren for the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

2022: Zendaya

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: David Livingston / Stringer (Getty Images)

Zendaya shut down the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet wearing this two piece outfit by Valentino. She also added these bracelets traveling up her arms for a touch of uniqueness. Love it!

2014: Lupita Nyong’o

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong’o accepted her first Academy Award, Best Supporting Actress, at the 2014 ceremony while looking like a Disney princess in this baby blue Prada gown. Absolutely breathtaking!

2003: Halle Berry

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Halle Berry owned the red carpets in the early 2000s and the 2003 Oscars was no exception! Berry wore this gold, sheer, one-strap gown by Elie Saab.

2019: Regina King

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

We love a high slit gown, right everybody? Well, Regina King’s white, strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with Chopard jewelry were the perfect ensemble for a new Oscar winner! She won the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in 2019.

2019: Ruth E. Carter

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter looked like a queen wearing this B. Michael Couture gown to the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony.

2021: Lakeith Stanfield

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Pool / Pool (Getty Images)

Lakeith Stanfield went the nontraditional route and wore a womenswear Saint Laurent jumpsuit to the 2021 Oscars ceremony!

2021: Andra Day

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Handout / Handout (Getty Images)

Singer and actress Andra Day looked like the Oscar award itself in this gold Vera Wang gown with cutouts and a slit up to her hip. Love the natural hair updo as well!

2022: Queen Latifah

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Queen Latifah owned the color yellow, shining like the sun in this Pamella Roland outfit on the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet.

2022: Laverne Cox

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Red Carpet Looks of All Time
Photo: Mike Coppola / Staff (Getty Images)

One thing about Laverne Cox is that she will always serve one of the best looks on every carpet she walks! This all black strapless gown with a puffy cape by August Getty Atelier is a fabulous look!

