At 17, Natalia Bryant had already suffered one of the most unfathomable tragedies life could throw at her, when her father, basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant and her younger sister, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash on their way to a basketball tournament. Ever s ince, she has endured the horror of having photos of their bodies shared by first responders from the crash scene and a civil trial over those photos in which graphic descriptions of her relatives’ demise were given from the stand.



While navigating the trauma, she finished high school, matriculated to film school at the University of Southern California and became a nascent fashion icon, covering Teen Vogue last September. But now, she’s being victimized again, this time by an alleged stalker from whom she’s seeking a restraining order from a judge.

TMZ Sports first reported the case on Monday, having uncovered Bryant’s filing in a Los Angeles court in which she asks a judge to impose a distance restriction of at least 200 yards at all times between herself and the accused stalker, a man named Dwayne Kemp, who’s in his 30s and who Bryant says she’s never even met.

It’s not clear how or why Kemp became dangerously fascinated with Bryant, aside from her famous dad. But she, and apparently the LAPD, think the man is a danger to her, having popped up around her college campus and sent her frightening notes about having a child together. Not exactly the kind of correspondence you want from a guy who’s also allegedly a gun nut with a history of criminal convictions under his belt.