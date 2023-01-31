The Evolution of Zoe Saldaña

Black Excellence

The Evolution of Zoe Saldaña

Let's take a look at the career of the Avatar: The Way of Water star and box office powerhouse.

By
Stephanie Holland
Photo: Greg Doherty (Getty Images)

Though she’s become known for her roles in blockbuster franchises, Zoe Saldaña has actually had a very wide and varied career. Over the years, she’s appeared in comedy-drama, lots of sci-fi and of course, action. With Avatar: The Way of Water delivering another $2 billion hit for the actress, it’s time to explore all the interesting and controversial aspects of her career. So before she says goodbye to Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it’s time for the Evolution of Zoe Saldaña.

1999: Law & Order

Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Starting out on Law & Order is a New York City actor rite of passage.

2000: Center Stage

Zoe Saldaña On ‘Center Stage’ Being A “Very Special Project” | Entertainment Weekly

As a former ballet dancer, it makes perfect sense that Saldaña would make her big screen debut in this guilty pleasure.

2002: Drumline

Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Once again she got to show off her dance skills, while also trying to keep Nick Cannon in line.

2009: Star Trek

STAR TREK [2009] Scene: Kirk meets Uhura/Bar Fight.

She was able to simultaneously honor Uhura and make the legendary character her own in this reboot of the classic franchise.

2009: Avatar

Jake Meets Neytiri - AVATAR (4k Movie Clip)

Though she was hidden behind motion capture technology, Saldaña was still able to deliver a moving performance as Neytiri.

2011: Colombiana

Photo: Greg Doherty (Getty Images)

This is where we got a real glimpse at the actress’ action star future. This also felt like her big jump to leading status.

2014: Guardians of the Galaxy

Star-Lord and Gamora meet for the first time | Guardians of the Galaxy

She officially joined the MCU as Gamora, Thanos’ badass daughter, who actually has a heart of gold.

2016: Nina

Screenshot: Rotten Tomatoes/YouTube

Saldaña missed the mark as legendary singer Nina Simone. This is a role the actress should have passed to someone else. The controversy could have really set back her career if she didn’t have the MCU to fall back on.

2018: Avengers: Infinity War

Star Lord and Gamora Kiss Scene | Movie Clip | Avengers: Infinity War [2018] [HD]

A devastating turning point for Gamora.

2022: From Scratch

Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix

After years stuck behind makeup and visual effects, Saldaña brought things back down to earth in this heartbreaking Netflix drama.

2022: Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water | New Trailer

She returned to Pandora, once again adding heart to the effects heavy alien world.

2023: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 | Official Trailer

We have no idea what to expect from her final adventure as Gamora, but we’re sad to see the Guardians go.

