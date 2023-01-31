Though she’s become known for her roles in blockbuster franchises, Zoe Saldaña has actually had a very wide and varied career. Over the years, she’s appeared in comedy-drama, lots of sci-fi and of course, action. With Avatar: The Way of Water delivering another $2 billion hit for the actress, it’s time to explore all the interesting and controversial aspects of her career. So before she says goodbye to Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it’s time for the Evolution of Zoe Saldaña.
1999: Law & Order
Starting out on Law & Order is a New York City actor rite of passage.
2000: Center Stage
As a former ballet dancer, it makes perfect sense that Saldaña would make her big screen debut in this guilty pleasure.
2002: Drumline
Once again she got to show off her dance skills, while also trying to keep Nick Cannon in line.
2009: Star Trek
She was able to simultaneously honor Uhura and make the legendary character her own in this reboot of the classic franchise.
2009: Avatar
Though she was hidden behind motion capture technology, Saldaña was still able to deliver a moving performance as Neytiri.
2011: Colombiana
This is where we got a real glimpse at the actress’ action star future. This also felt like her big jump to leading status.
2014: Guardians of the Galaxy
She officially joined the MCU as Gamora, Thanos’ badass daughter, who actually has a heart of gold.
2016: Nina
Saldaña missed the mark as legendary singer Nina Simone. This is a role the actress should have passed to someone else. The controversy could have really set back her career if she didn’t have the MCU to fall back on.
2018: Avengers: Infinity War
A devastating turning point for Gamora.
2022: From Scratch
After years stuck behind makeup and visual effects, Saldaña brought things back down to earth in this heartbreaking Netflix drama.
2022: Avatar: The Way of Water
She returned to Pandora, once again adding heart to the effects heavy alien world.
2023: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
We have no idea what to expect from her final adventure as Gamora, but we’re sad to see the Guardians go.
