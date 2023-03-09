Here Are The Finest Black Male Actors in Hollywood

The Oscars are around the corner and we have to acknowledge that there definitely isn’t a lack of good-looking actors, especially Black men. Here are some of the Black actors we run to the theaters to see! Did we name your favorite?
The Oscars are around the corner and we have to acknowledge that there definitely isn’t a lack of good-looking actors, especially Black men. Here are some of the Black actors we run to the theaters to see! Did we name your favorite?
Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors has been causing a frenzy lately from the February 2021 Ebony photoshoot (you know the one) to his newest movie roles showing off his perfectly sculpted body. He’s also extremely charming in interviews!
Morris Chestnut
Morris Chestnut has been a heartthrob since his role as Ricky in Boyz N the Hood in the 90s. He’s aging like fine wine!
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington will always be known for being one of the most attractive and talented actors in Hollywood with his smooth talking and beautiful smile.
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan has been drawing crowds to theaters for years from his looks alone! We’re all going to see Creed III for the plot and not to see his chiseled physique, right?
Aldis Hodge
If you’re not someone who usually watches sci-fi, then this handsome man will get you watching! Aldis Hodge has made his mark in shows and movies like Black Mirror, Underground, Black Adam, and The Walking Dead.
Boris Kodjoe
Boris Kodjoe is the eye candy we look forward to seeing every week on Station 19. People also love him for his dedication to his wife of almost 20 years, Nicole Ari Parker.
Jay Ellis
Although Jay Ellis’ character in HBO’s Insecure put Issa through it, we couldn’t be too mad at her for getting back with Lawrence, I mean look at him!
Daniel Kaluuya
Not only is Daniel Kaluuya just a handsome man in general, but he also has the most attractive personality, watch some of his press interviews and you’ll fall in love!
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
If you’re looking for a fine man to watch in action and thriller movies, look out for the name Yahya Abdul-Mateen II! Whew!
Jesse Williams
Jesse Williams, known most for his role as Dr. Avery in Grey’s Anatomy, is everybody’s green-eyed crush.
John Boyega
Not only do people love John Boyega’s vocal love for Black women, but his looks and British accent are the cherries on top, y’all saw him in The Woman King?
Michael Ealy
Although some of us still can’t stop thinking about his character in For Colored Girls throwing those kids off the balcony, we’ll separate him from the character to admire his beauty. What a good-looking man!
Idris Elba
We know that Idris Elba doesn’t want to be called a Black actor, but he will be today! Idris is the Black British man that makes people melt every time he’s on our television screens.
Kofi Siriboe
Many people know Kofi Siriboe from OWN’s Queen Sugar and made sure to tune in every week to watch this fine man act.
Winston Duke
Y’all saw the out-of-pocket tweets about Winston Duke as M’Baku in Black Panther, and I must say I can’t blame the internet for cutting up.