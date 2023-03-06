Creed III Knocks Out the Box Office, Scores $100M Globally During Opening Weekend

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors may have been the main ones exchanging blows in the recently released threequel, Creed III, but the film as a whole has emerged victorious at the box office, raking in $100 million globally.

Per Variety, the highly anticipated feature pilled in an impressive $58.7 million in the U.S. alone and $41.8 overseas. This makes it the highest opening weekend in the entire Creed/Rocky franchise and the highest opening weekend ever for a sports film. Per Fandango’s Erik Davis, this feat also makes it the biggest opening for a Black director in their directorial debut. (MBJ was both behind and in front of the camera for the third installment.)

And the wins don’t stop there: As Davis also notes, Majors himself becomes one of the few people in Hollywood to star in two, consecutive number one film’s at the box office. With Creed III’s gargantuan opening this weekend, it dethroned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spot at the top.

CREED III | Final Trailer

After seeing the film three times now—once at an early screening, again at the premiere in Los Angeles, and again during opening weekend—I’d be lying if I said the film doesn’t live up to the hype. Jordan proves without a shadow of a doubt he’s got what it takes to direct and deliver a film worth seeing. And Majors elevates the franchise, reminding viewers once again that he’s a force in the industry with no plans of letting up.



Advertisement

I’d also be remiss not to mention the powerhouse punches packed in by Mila Davis-Kent, Tessa Thompson, and Phylicia Rashad—the latter of which delivers a performance that still gets me when I think about it. (No, I won’t spoil it. You’ll have to go watch for yourself.)

Creed III, starring Jordan, Majors, Thompson, Davis-Kent, Rashad and Wood Harris is out in theaters now.