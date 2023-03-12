2023 Oscars: Best Red Carpet Looks

Entertainment

2023 Oscars: Best Red Carpet Looks

Check out all the best looks from the 2023 Academy Awards

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Though the Oscars 2023 disappointed the Black community with another year of white-washed nominations, one thing they can’t take from us is our fashion sense.

Every red carpet, no matter the event, Black people shut it DOWN. This year, we will see everyone from acting legends like Angela Bassett to our popular internet personalities such as Khaby Lame hit the carpet. Regardless of their fame and status, they never let us down with their looks.

Now, relax, get some wine and check out all the beautiful Black looks to grace our TV screens and iPhones this year at the Oscars.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)
Khaby Lame

Khaby Lame

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Angela Weiss (Getty Images)
Kelley L. Carter

Kelley L. Carter

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Tanisha Grant

Tanisha Grant

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Kayla Oaddams (Getty Images)
DJ M.O.S and DJ Kiss

DJ M.O.S and DJ Kiss

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)
Loni Love

Loni Love

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall

Image for article titled 2023 Oscars: Best Red Carpet Looks
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)
