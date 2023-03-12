2023 Oscars: Best Red Carpet Looks

O

Though the Oscars 2023 disappointed the Black community with another year of white-washed nominations, one thing they can’t take from us is our fashion sense.

Every red carpet, no matter the event, Black people shut it DOWN. This year, we will see everyone from acting legends like Angela Bassett to our popular internet personalities such as Khaby Lame hit the carpet. Regardless of their fame and status, they never let us down with their looks.

Now, relax, g et some wine and check out all the beautiful Black looks to grace our TV screens and iPhones this year at the Oscars.