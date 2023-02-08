It’s official, LeBron is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on a beautiful fadeaway shot on the free throw line. Although LeBron has done everything that an NBA player could want: MVPs, NBA Championships, All-Star games, All-NBA teams, etc., breaking this incredible record may be his crowning achievement.

No American sports athlete has been more hyped than James. Since he was in high school, he was labeled the “Chosen One,” and every step of the way, he has surpassed all expectations for his career. Here is the evolution of LeBron James.