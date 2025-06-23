Angelina’s Daughter Zahara Jolie Pitt Has a… Man

Somehow, Zahara Jolie-Pitt became a whole grown woman right before our eyes when we weren't looking. Adopted by Angelina Jolie from her native Ethiopia when she was just seven months old, we've watched Zahara and her siblings accompany their famous parents on red carpets and humanitarian missions all over the world.

Now, the 20-year-old, who has done her best to stay out of the spotlight (despite having A-listers for parents), seems to be living her best life, enrolling at Spelman College in 2022 and joining Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in 2023. And now that school's out for summer, rumors have been swirling about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's oldest daughter's love life as she's been spotted out with a handsome companion by her side.

Jolie-Pitt was seen hanging out at Disneyland on a June 20 visit with her boyfriend Elijah Cooper. Cooper is star in his own right, an actor who has had roles in television series, including "Goosebumps" and "All American." The adorable couple coordinated their fits at the park, wearing white t-shirts, jeans and sneakers – and matching Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears, of course.

A week before, Jolie-Pitt and Cooper were spotted out and about in New York City, where fans couldn't help but zoom in on a ring she wore on her left hand. The ring, which gave engagement vibes, had some wondering whether the blinged-out accessory was just a fashion statement, or if the pair have plans to say, "I do" sometime soon.

Whether or not there are wedding bells in her future, one social media commenter who saw the pic of Zahara and her new boo is glad Jolie, who has been outspoken about encouraging her children to embrace their roots, is raising them to become their own people.

"He's a soul brother, Angie really did right by her children," wrote someone on X.

