There was a lot to love for Star Wars fans in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the real highlight of the drama was the introduction of Moses Ingram’s Reva/Third Sister. Every moment we spent with her, we wanted to know more. We won’t spoil her origin, but it’s heartbreaking. Ingram delivered the reveal with a crushing despair we felt through the screen. The actress’ vulnerability was always lurking just beneath the surface, allowing viewers to see her as more than just an angry servant of the Empire. The series ends just as Reva’s path to redemption is beginning, so we desperately need to keep following her. Disney is incredibly secretive, so we don’t know if we’ll see her again, but Reva and Ingram are way too good for a one off.

