Season 3 Episode 2 “Sinterklaas is Coming to Town”

After the dream within a dream Inception-style Season 3 premiere, we thought maybe we were getting an unrecognizable off the wall, new Atlanta, but as it turns out, things hadn’t completely changed. Al is arrested for getting caught up in the usual “Al shit,” while Earn once again ignores Van to deal with it. Same old, same old right? Well, once we see the baby in blackface we know this is about to take one of those wild Atlanta turns. Everyone in town is dressed as some old Dutch character, who by Earn’s understanding was probably “Santa’s slave.” This leads Al to ditch the performance, while Earn ends up running from the club owner. And I can’t forget about the exceedingly nice Dutch police, whom Al definitely takes a liking to. None of it makes any sense, and yet, it’s ridiculously funny.