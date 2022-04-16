As ‘Abbott Elementary’ waves goodbye from its super praise parade float following its first season, the show goes out with one final monumental achievement. Quinta Brunson’s already highly acclaimed creation has just been given a 100% rating from Rotten Tomatoes. And if it’s been a while since you’ve been out of school, that’s a certified A+. The score also earns the show a spot on the Rotten Tomatoes Best TV Series list.

If you’re unfamiliar, Rotten Tomatoes calls itself and its “Tomatometer” scoring system, “ the world’s most trusted recommendation resources for quality entertainment.” Since its launch in 1998, the platform has put to work hundreds of film and television critics to review (sometimes harshly), the industry’s best and worst on screen offerings. The 100% rating earned by ‘Abbott Elementary’ has proven over the years to be nearly impossible to receive. In 2021, only 17 shows were given the score out of the nearly 600 that were released. Other recent shows that share the honor roll stage with Brunson’s baby include; ‘The Good Place,’ ‘Catastrophe,’ and ‘American Crime.’

‘Abbott Elementary’ by some standards, is considered to be an “evolution of the mockumentary” style of shooting made popular by shows such as, ‘The Office,’ and ‘Parks and Recreation.’ The premise of the show involves Ava Coleman, the fictitious school’s principal, having hired a camera crew to follow around the staff and students in an effort to bring awareness to and ultimately raise funding for the cash strapped institution. The camera play and cringe worthy awkwardness written into the script, make for the hilarious shoot-milk-out-your-nose comedic moments that have earned the show such high praise.

After premiering in December of last year, the series quickly climbed to the top of its class, taking Brunson a long way from her humble beginnings at Buzzfeed, and viral moments like “Oh he got moneyyyy.” (You had to be there.) Brunson was literally made for this moment, but has also kept busy shooting for the equally hilarious HBO sketch comedy series, “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

The cast of Abbott Elementary including; Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and the incomparable, Sheryl Lee Ralph will return for a second season of the hit show, though no date has been announced as of yet. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first season in full on Hulu.