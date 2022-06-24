Claps and snaps are in order for A Black Lady Sketch Show creator and star Robin Thede. On Thursday, it was announced that the multi-hyphenate and Emmy-nominated creative landed an overall deal with HBO.

What this means now is that with this new three-year-long partnership, she’ll create content exclusively for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros Television, according to Deadline. This news also comes after having previously signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television two years ago.

“When I signed my first overall deal, I tweeted ‘If you need me, I’ll be in my bag.’ Welp, looks like it’s time to get a bigger bag,” Thede wrote in a tweet sharing the news.

And she’s exactly right.

Not only did she just land this massive deal, but as previously reported by The Root, earlier this month it was announced that A Black Lady Sketch Show had been renewed for a fourth season. As the first and only sketch comedy show created by all Black women and for all Black women, this feat is definitely one that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

In addition to that, Thede was also the recipient of the Innovators Award at the 2022 Culture Creators Innovators and Leaders Awards. In her acceptance speech, she thanked the entity for recognizing her contributions and implored Black women to stop being humble and instead revel in their accomplishments.

“I would say I’m humbled by this, but I’ve never experienced that emotion,” she said. “I’ve just decided humility has no place, especially for Black women in this business and anywhere else anymore.”

She later added, “So many of us work these ungodly hours and give up our lives and our families and our friends and all of this—not our bags though. But we give up so much only to shy away from praise when we earn it. I don’t understand that, right? When there are others who will literally tie their shoes correctly and demand an Oscar for it. So nah, we not doing that bullshit anymore. Sorry Kendrick, Lamar not Sampson. So while I’m not humbled I am truly honored and truly grateful.”

Congratulations, Robin! Y ou deserve!

All three seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show are available on HBO Max.