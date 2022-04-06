FX’s acclaimed drama Snowfall will be returning for its sixth and final season, The Root has learned.



Per a press release, the announcement came on Tuesday from Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX, who explained that the final season would air sometime next year and will boast a “climactic finale” for Franklin Saint and the gang.

“FX first partnered with legendary writer/director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” said Grad. “Today, as the fifth season of Snowfall reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring Snowfall to a climatic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew.”

Idris further added:

“I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX. I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture. Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to ‘Franklin Saint’ will be heartbreaking. But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud”

The star later took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the loyal fans and followers of Snowfall and assured fans that this was “only the beginning.”

“Thank you to everyone that has supported this journey. I got this role when I was 23 years old. I’m now 30. Legacy stuff. What a ride it has been. Only the beginning,” Idris said in part.

The fifth season of Snowfall is available to watch now, with new episodes airing every Wednesday on FX and next day on Hulu.