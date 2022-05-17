Among the five broadcast networks, ABC tends to be the steadiest hand schedule-wise. It doesn’t make a lot of wild, unpredictable changes just for the heck of it. With its new fall schedule, ABC’s biggest shift comes from its normally strong comedies. The network has decided to cut back to one night of comedies.



Per a press release provided to The Root, everyone’s favorite Abbott Elementary will move from Tuesdays to Wednesdays at 9 p.m. It is joined by The Conners, The Goldbergs and Home Economics, which means fans of The Wonder Years will have to wait until midseason to catch up with the Williams family.

Sorry comedy fans, I know you were enjoying all the laughs, but ABC really had to bring back Bachelor in Paradise. Look, I know Bachelor Nation loves these shows, but we absolutely do not need four hours a week of this nonsense. It’s not like these couples end up together for longer than five minutes.

Advertisement

While it’s not a comedy, we imagine Niecy Nash-Betts will add some fun to The Rookie: Feds. In the new series, she stars as Simone Clark, “the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy.” ABC released a short teaser which features Simone’s introduction on the two-part episode of The Rookie.

If you’re looking at the schedule and wondering where a few other notable series are, the answer is you have to wait for spring. A Million Little Things and Judge Steve Harvey are set to return midseason.

And by the way, what’s up with Supermarket Sweep? I need more Leslie Jones grocery store shenanigans!

ABC Fall Schedule (new shows in caps):

MONDAY

8 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise

10 p.m. The Good Doctor

TUESDAY

8 p.m. Bachelor in Paradise

10 p.m. THE ROOKIE: FEDS

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. The Conners

8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs

9 p.m. Abbott Elementary (new night)

9:30 p.m. Home Economics

10 p.m. Big Sky

THURSDAY

8 p.m. Station 19

9 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy

10 p.m. ALASKA

FRIDAY

8 p.m. Shark Tank

9 p.m. 20/20

SATURDAY

8 p.m. College Football

SUNDAY