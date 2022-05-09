Local Green

Local Green, Disney’s first Black-owned food truck, brought their delicious vegetarian and pescatarian dishes to Disney Springs in March of this year. Owned by couple Zak and Robyn Wallace, Local Green opened in Atlanta with a mission to advise Black people they don’t have to sacrifice taste for health. Six months after opening their truck, they expanded to a restaurant. In 2020, they were featured on the Today Show on how their business survived the pandemic. Shortly after, Disney discovered them and decided to offer a partnership.

“With us being the first Black-owned truck here, primarily we want to be excellent. The standards at Disney are set high, as they should be with it being the number one hospitality company in the country, in the world. So we really wanted to take the time to make sure that we excel on service customer experience and operations,” said Robyn Wallace.

She also said once they’ve mastered customer experience, they will set out to expand into the community including educational classes and feeding the homeless, just like they do in Atlanta.

Local Green’s menu is reminiscent of some of our most popular fast-food dishes while substituting heavy meats and oils for a healthier alternative. Zak Wallace drew from his experience in the Atlanta music scene to name each dish on the menu after Hip Hop music like the “Rappers Delight” which is a salmon Philly “cheese steak.”

Wallace said Local Green aims to channel soul food in a healthy way as our traditional dishes are often the cause for health conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes and hypertension. Local Green doesn’t just give you the food but also aims to pair your meal with nutritional education.

“If I can teach you how to make a food, like salmon over quinoa, if I can teach you how to do that, that gives you more value. We have to set up to win and not only for yourself but for your family. This is a family owned business, but really a mission driven business to make sure that people who look like us, people who don’t have access to resources or even concepts like healthy food, at least get the awareness so that they can do it themselves at home,” said Robyn Wallace.

