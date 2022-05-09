Much has been written about wealth inequality in Black communities. When you look at Forbes’ 2022 list of billionaires it becomes abundantly clear. It includes 2,755 entries, with only 15 Black billionaires. That’s a depressingly abysmal percentage, which is made even worse by the fact that only two of the 15 are women. Despite those rough numbers, we still want to celebrate the 15 richest Black billionaires in the world.



Forbes noted that it “used stock prices and exchange rates to calculate net worths.” Listed net worth as of April 25.