I’m not going to lie, I’m not totally ready to let go of Michelle Obama as America’s first lady (no offense, Dr. Biden). The epitome of grace and class, she commands every room she enters and looks amazing while doing it. Whether she was encouraging young people to eat a healthy diet or advocating for veterans and their families, she’s crushed work-life balance and been an amazing yin to former President Barack Obama’s yang.



The jury is still out whether Viola Davis’ portrayal of Mrs. Obama in the Showtime series, The First Lady , does her justice. But I have to admit that there ain’t nothing like the real thing. From her early days in Chicago to hosting state dinners in Washington, let’s look back at the evolution of our forever first lady.