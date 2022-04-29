No Writer’s Room? No Problem!

In 2020, Tyler Perry set the internet ablaze when he took to social media and made a shocking confession: he doesn’t have a writer’s room for any of his shows. “I don’t know if you know this, but all shows on television have a writers room and most of the time there are ten people, 12, whatever that write on these television shows,” Perry stated. “I have no writers room. Nobody writes any of my work. I write it all.” What should have been a badge of honor for the director threw Black twitter into a frenzy, with many saying that having a team of writers would improve the quality of his scripts. A year later, he said he’ll give up some of his creative control...eventually. “My plan is to relinquish to a lot more directors and writers to take over a lot of these shows that I’ve started,” he told the Hollywood Reporter.