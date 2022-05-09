Over the weekend, multi-Emmy nominated and NAACP Image Award-winning actor Anthony Anderson added yet another impressive notch to his belt: becoming a graduate of Howard University.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, the Black-ish star received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts and thanked his professors, deans, and his son for pushing him to the finish line.

“To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!’ Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster I’m on right now,” Anderson captioned in a post to Instagram sharing the news. “It’s literally been 30 years in the making. This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts! Yesterday was a full circle moment. It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!”

He continued, “I’d like to thank Dr. Wayne Fredrick, Dean Phylicia Rashad, Dean Denise Saunders Thomas and Courtney Bless Long for helping to make this happen for me! It takes a village. Thank you to my son @hotboynato for inspiring me to return to school to finish my degree after he was accepted into Howard University. This is just the beginning! HU!”

In addition to Anderson, commencement speaker and fellow Howard alumna Taraji P. Henson was also conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the illustrious university before she got up to speak.

But wait—there’s more! Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett also received an honorary doctorate from Old Dominion University over the weekend. According to People, the Black Panther star was there serving as the keynote speaker for the ceremony and received the honor, writing in an Instagram post: “Education is truly the KEY! #stillmakingmymommaproud.”

Bassett, who holds both a bachelor’s in African American studies at Yale and master’s of fine arts from the Yale School of Drama, also received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from the university back in 2018.

Congratulations to these stars and the Class of 2022!