What's Next For Wakanda? The Root Previews The Future Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In the midst of uncertain release dates and box office numbers, the entertainment world’s one constant has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, some surprising reveals in the Disney+ limited series Secret Invasion has fans wondering what the plan is for Phase 5 of the franchise. We still don’t have confirmations on the future of Wakanda, Shang-Chi or OG Avenger, Thor. Behind the camera turmoil has hit Hollywood hard and it looks like our favorite heroes aren’t immune to the fallout. Now that we’re squarely in the middle of the Multiverse Saga, and Loki Season 2 is on the horizon on Oct. 6, we have to ask: What’s next for the MCU?