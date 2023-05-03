The 15 Best MCU Movies, TV Series, Ranked

Movies

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the MCU and the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we count down the top 15 MCU movies and TV series of all time.

By
Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled The 15 Best MCU Movies, TV Series, Ranked
Photo: Marvel Studios

It doesn’t feel like it’s been 15 years since Iron Man kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but here we are 30 movies into the biggest franchise in the world. The universe has expanded beyond movies into TV, adding even more depth to the characters and the worlds they live in. As we prepare for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, let’s celebrate our favorite stories and heroes with the top 15 movies and TV series in the MCU.

15: Ms. Marvel

Image for article titled The 15 Best MCU Movies, TV Series, Ranked
Photo: Marvel Studios

Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan is adorably charming in this captivating series about a girl who explores her family’s heritage when she suddenly gains superpowers. It was a beautiful and moving introduction to Kamala, her friends, her family and their culture.

14: Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels | Teaser Trailer

The female empowerment and ‘90s nostalgia in Carol Danvers’ first movie is undeniably awesome. I cannot wait to see what we get from The Marvels, when Carol, Kamala and Monica Rambeau team up.

13: Daredevil

Stairwell fight scene from Daredevil season 2

This Netflix series gave us a look at a grittier version of the MCU. Its R-rated content offered fans a glimpse at how good the universe could be when it embraced its tragic origins.

12: Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi vs Razor Fist - Bus Fight Scene | Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings • 4K HDR

Shang Chi is such an underrated entry in the franchise. Simu Liu has an undeniable star quality and I genuinely hope we see more of him in Phases 5 and 6. Plus, the fight scenes are spectacular and some of the best in the entire universe.

11: Thor: Ragnarok

THOR: RAGNAROK (2017) Movie Clip - The Devil’s Anus [HD]

In the comics, Thor has always been this unique, weird corner of the Marvel universe. The films struggled to find that side of the character until Taika Waititi gave Thor and his world a much-needed hilarious refresh in Ragnarok.

10: Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Elevator Fight Scene - Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) Movie CLIP HD

Marvel meets The Manchurian Candidate in this political thriller that uproots the whole universe and somehow makes Robert Redford a believable bad guy. It’s definitely the smartest film in the franchise.

9: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther Wakanda Forever | Queen Ramonda Fired Out Okoye Scene

Other than heartache, we didn’t know what to expect from this sequel. What we got was a beautiful lesson in grief. However, I will never forgive Namor or the Academy for what they did to Angela Bassett.

8: Loki

LOKI Meets His Other Variants I Ep 5 I The Actors

How do you improve on Tom Hiddleston’s classic performance as Loki? You add even more Lokis to the mix. Normally, alternate timelines are a headache to focus on, but Loki cleverly made it about the emotions, not the mythology, which made it a fantastic introduction to the multiverse.

7: Iron Man

Iron Man (2008) Post Credits Scene

Starting an expansive comic book universe with Iron Man was a gamble, but it paid off in spades. Tony Stark’s transformation from selfish playboy to full-fledged superhero signaled how the MCU would balance fun with complex emotions. Plus, that end credits scene with Nick Fury was the call to action that launched an entire multiverse.

6: Marvel’s The Avengers

Avengers (2012): Avengers assemble battle of New York.

After methodically highlighting each hero, we finally got the team up we were waiting for, and it was everything we’d spent a lifetime dreaming of while reading comic books. You know you still scream when the Avengers theme hits and they finally assemble.

5: Avengers: Infinity War

Black Widow & Okoye vs Proxima Midnight | The Avengers: Infinity War

We knew it was coming, but that didn’t make the ending any less devastating. This is where we got to see all heart and soul behind all the fantastic action, and honestly, it broke us. The year-long wait for Endgame was brutal.

4: Black Panther

First Ceremony Fight | Black Panther

When the tribes meet to crown T’Challa as the new Black Panther and King of Wakanda, the pride and feeling of finally being seen in a world I had devoted my life to obsessing over was overwhelming. We will never be able to recreate the emotions this film delivered.

3: Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Villains Come To Fight | Spider-Man: No Way Home

Until No Way Home, the various adaptations were considered completely separate from the MCU. Getting to see Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland on-screen together wasn’t just a beautiful fan moment, it showed us that anything is possible in the multiverse.

2: WandaVision

Wanda Maximoff Ends the Hex and Leaves Westview Final Scene [Plus Post-Credits][No BGM]| WandaVision

As the world dealt with the unimaginable loss of the COVID-19 pandemic, our obsession with Wanda and Vision’s crazy TV universe, forced us all to grapple with our collective grief and emotional upheaval. This was an absolutely brilliant start to the MCU’s Disney+ TV side of the universe.

1: Avengers: Endgame

Avengers Endgame Final Battle Scene #1 4K 60fps ‘Avengers Assemble’

When the whole world has been waiting through 21 movies for this finale to “The Infinity Saga,” how do you exceed everyone’s expectations while still serving the characters you’ve spent a decade developing? If you’re Marvel Studios, you give us the greatest movie theater moment of all time. Something we didn’t realize we’d be relishing when we were stuck in our homes a year later.

