The Marvel Cinematic Universe will jump into Phase 5 with an interesting lineup of heroes, villains and a few new characters we haven’t figured out yet. While a schedule shift has pushed some highly-anticipated favorites to 2024, there’s still plenty to nerd out over this year. So prepare to get your geek on with everything coming to Phase 5 of the MCU in 2023.
Feb. 17: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang takes on his most intimidating solo threat, as he and his family travel to the Quantum Realm and come face to face with Jonathan Majors’ Kang. We already met one variant of him in Loki Season 1, so how many versions of the actor will we see here? Plus, we need to know who William Jackson Harper is playing.
May 5: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The Guardians of the Galaxy wrap up their franchise with a look into Rocket’s origin and the return of Gamora. While this may be the team’s last hilarious adventure, I really hope they don’t all disappear from the MCU because I love Nebula.
July 28: The Marvels
Nia DaCosta directs this Captain Marvel follow-up starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. The heroes meet up when their powers unexpectedly bring them into one another’s lives.
What If...? Season 2
Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher narrates a new batch of multiverse stories. Though we don’t know exactly where the season will take us, rumor is we will get another outing with Captain Carter and HYDRA Stomper Steve Rogers, as well as the missing episode from Season 1 that features Gamora defeating Thanos.
Secret Invasion
Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendelsohn are joined by Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Kingsley Ben-Adir in this series following the fight against a Skrull invasion.
Loki - Season 2
Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sophia Di Martino return for Season 2 of the time-bending series. Following the death of He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale, expect things to look similar but slightly altered during the second season.
Ironheart
Now that we’ve met Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams and know what a brilliant badass she is, I can’t wait to see how she handles being a hero on her own, without the tech and might of Wakanda behind her. At the 2022 D23 Expo, we learned that the series will focus on a showdown between magic and science.
Echo
After a scene-stealing introduction in Hawkeye, Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez goes on a journey to rediscover her Indigenous roots and remember that she’s more than just a mob boss’ pawn. I cannot overstate how important Maya’s representation as a prominent disabled character in the MCU is.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Look, it doesn’t matter what shenanigans Agatha Harkness gets into in this WandaVision spinoff, but if the theme song isn’t “Agatha All Along,” nothing else matters.
