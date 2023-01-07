Everything Coming to Phase 5 of the MCU in 2023

Feb. 17: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania | Official Trailer

Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang takes on his most intimidating solo threat, as he and his family travel to the Quantum Realm and come face to face with Jonathan Majors’ Kang. We already met one variant of him in Loki Season 1, so how many versions of the actor will we see here? Plus, we need to know who William Jackson Harper is playing.