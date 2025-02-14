Kendrick Lamar Sent Coded Message To Black America During Super Bowl, Amanda Gorman Warns Florida Parents After Inaugural Poem Gets Banned, Why Super Bowl Star Jalen Hurts Rents Modest Philly Apartment, What Happened During The Red Summer of 1919 And More

When Amanda Gorman read her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at former President Joe Biden’s inauguration, she became the youngest poet to deliver a poem at a presidential inauguration. Although the 26-year-old Los Angeles native says she felt an immense sense of pride at being included in such an important moment in American history, she had no idea her work would resonate the way it did. And in a recent interview with “Meet The Press,” Gorman opened up to moderator Kristen Welker about how she felt when she learned that there was an active campaign to remove “The Hill We Climb” from schools around the country. - Angela Johnson Read More