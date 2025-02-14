Kendrick Lamar Sent Coded Message To Black America During Super Bowl, Amanda Gorman Warns Florida Parents After Inaugural Poem Gets Banned, Why Super Bowl Star Jalen Hurts Rents Modest Philly Apartment, What Happened During The Red Summer of 1919 And More

If the only takeaway you got from Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance was that he gave another deathblow to Drake’s career – I’ll need you to watch it again. And probably again after that. - Ernest Owens Read More
When Amanda Gorman read her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at former President Joe Biden’s inauguration, she became the youngest poet to deliver a poem at a presidential inauguration. Although the 26-year-old Los Angeles native says she felt an immense sense of pride at being included in such an important moment in American history, she had no idea her work would resonate the way it did. And in a recent interview with “Meet The Press,” Gorman opened up to moderator Kristen Welker about how she felt when she learned that there was an active campaign to remove “The Hill We Climb” from schools around the country. - Angela Johnson Read More
After winning his first Super Bowl, you could expect Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts would need a bigger trophy cabinet, but it seems the NFL star has no plans to upgrade his lifestyle, and he has a pretty good reason for it. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a lot to celebrate these days. Hurts, who just led the Eagles to a 40 - 22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to become one of just four Black quarterbacks with a Super Bowl “W” under his belt, is about to join an even more exclusive team, as he prepares to say “I Do” to his fiancée Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows. And because there’s nothing we love more than Black love around here. we’re taking a little time out to celebrate their story. - Angela Johnson Read More
This Black Philly Eagles Player Takes a Shot at Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift Fans are Dragging Him Over It
Philadelphia Eagles star C.J. Gardner-Johnson is feeling what it’s like to be an enemy of the Swifties after attacking Travis Kelce on social media. But before he even has a chance to respond, his mother is coming to the rescue. - Noah A. McGee Read More
Most Black Americans have never heard of the Red Summer of 1919…but it is an element of Black history that we need to pay attention to. This country specializes in committing monstrous atrocities and then ignoring the consequences of their actions. It happened with Native Americans and the Trail of Tears. And, of course, it happened with Black folks. This truth is best captured when we consider what happened in the year 1919. - Lawrence Ware Read More
Even though social media can instrumental in building community amongst Black folks, it has become just as easy to peddle hate. One TikTok user was reminded of this fact when he posted about being a commercial pilot. - Candace McDuffie Read More
Etsy Sellers Clapped Back at Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Shirt With This Anti-Kanye Tee, And That’s Not All...
Earlier this week, we told you that Kanye West — who now goes by Ye — bought local ad time in Los Angeles during the Super Bowl to promote the latest from his Yeezy fashion line. The ad, which was shot on his iPhone from a dentist chair (we’re also confused), encouraged viewers to visit his website where the only thing for sale...was a t-shirt with a swastika on it. - Angela Johnson Read More
While many states have a plethora of foods recognized as “state foods,” it seems one southern state is looking to add cornbread to its growing palette... yes, that’s right— cornbread. - Phenix S Halley Read More
We know Marcus Garvey as a powerful figure in Black history who dedicated much of his life to promoting self-love among Black people and encouraging an eventual return to their ancestral homeland of Africa. An outspoken Black nationalist who is said to have influenced other civil rights leaders including Malcolm X, many of Garvey’s supporters believe his 1923 conviction on mail fraud charges was politically motivated. However, former President Joe Biden issued a posthumous pardon to Garvey on his way out of the White House in January. - Angela Johnson Read More