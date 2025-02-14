'The Chi' star Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect This Season
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Kendrick Lamar Sent Coded Message To Black America During Super Bowl, Amanda Gorman Warns Florida Parents After Inaugural Poem Gets Banned, Why Super Bowl Star Jalen Hurts Rents Modest Philly Apartment, What Happened During The Red Summer of 1919 And More

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
© 2025 G/O Media
Culture

Kendrick Lamar Sent Coded Message To Black America During Super Bowl, Amanda Gorman Warns Florida Parents After Inaugural Poem Gets Banned, Why Super Bowl Star Jalen Hurts Rents Modest Philly Apartment, What Happened During The Red Summer of 1919 And More

A collection of our most popular culture stories from the week.

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Kendrick Lamar Sent Coded Message To Black America During Super Bowl, Amanda Gorman Warns Florida Parents After Inaugural Poem Gets Banned, Why Super Bowl Star Jalen Hurts Rents Modest Philly Apartment, What Happened During The Red Summer of 1919 And More
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images), Mandel NGAN / AFP (Getty Images), Jamie Squire (Getty Images), Jamie Squire (Getty Images), Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire // Frazer Harrison // Cooper Neill (Getty Images), Unidentified Photographer, June 1921 (Getty Images), Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images), Karen Warren / Houston Chronicl (Getty Images), NY Daily News (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Kendrick Lamar Sent A Coded Message To Black America During Super Bowl. And We Got It

Kendrick Lamar Sent A Coded Message To Black America During Super Bowl. And We Got It

Image for article titled Kendrick Lamar Sent Coded Message To Black America During Super Bowl, Amanda Gorman Warns Florida Parents After Inaugural Poem Gets Banned, Why Super Bowl Star Jalen Hurts Rents Modest Philly Apartment, What Happened During The Red Summer of 1919 And More
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

If the only takeaway you got from Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance was that he gave another deathblow to Drake’s career – I’ll need you to watch it again. And probably again after that. - Ernest Owens Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

After Florida Banned Amanda Gorman’s Inaugural Poem, She Sent This Warning to Parents

After Florida Banned Amanda Gorman’s Inaugural Poem, She Sent This Warning to Parents

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024
National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024
Photo: Mandel NGAN / AFP (Getty Images)

When Amanda Gorman read her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” at former President Joe Biden’s inauguration, she became the youngest poet to deliver a poem at a presidential inauguration. Although the 26-year-old Los Angeles native says she felt an immense sense of pride at being included in such an important moment in American history, she had no idea her work would resonate the way it did. And in a recent interview with “Meet The Press,” Gorman opened up to moderator Kristen Welker about how she felt when she learned that there was an active campaign to remove “The Hill We Climb” from schools around the country. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Why Super Bowl Star Jalen Hurts, With His $255 Million Contract, Rents a Modest Philly Apartment

Why Super Bowl Star Jalen Hurts, With His $255 Million Contract, Rents a Modest Philly Apartment

Image for article titled Kendrick Lamar Sent Coded Message To Black America During Super Bowl, Amanda Gorman Warns Florida Parents After Inaugural Poem Gets Banned, Why Super Bowl Star Jalen Hurts Rents Modest Philly Apartment, What Happened During The Red Summer of 1919 And More
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

After winning his first Super Bowl, you could expect Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts would need a bigger trophy cabinet, but it seems the NFL star has no plans to upgrade his lifestyle, and he has a pretty good reason for it. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows Love Story

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows Love Story

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles and fiancee, Bry Burrows, embrace after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles and fiancee, Bry Burrows, embrace after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Jamie Squire (Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a lot to celebrate these days. Hurts, who just led the Eagles to a 40 - 22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to become one of just four Black quarterbacks with a Super Bowl “W” under his belt, is about to join an even more exclusive team, as he prepares to say “I Do” to his fiancée Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows. And because there’s nothing we love more than Black love around here. we’re taking a little time out to celebrate their story. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

This Black Philly Eagles Player Takes a Shot at Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift Fans are Dragging Him Over It

This Black Philly Eagles Player Takes a Shot at Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift Fans are Dragging Him Over It

Image for article titled Kendrick Lamar Sent Coded Message To Black America During Super Bowl, Amanda Gorman Warns Florida Parents After Inaugural Poem Gets Banned, Why Super Bowl Star Jalen Hurts Rents Modest Philly Apartment, What Happened During The Red Summer of 1919 And More
Photo: Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire // Frazer Harrison // Cooper Neill (Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles star C.J. Gardner-Johnson is feeling what it’s like to be an enemy of the Swifties after attacking Travis Kelce on social media. But before he even has a chance to respond, his mother is coming to the rescue. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

You Heard of the Tulsa Massacre, But I Bet Nobody Told You About Red Summer of 1919.

You Heard of the Tulsa Massacre, But I Bet Nobody Told You About Red Summer of 1919.

Image for article titled Kendrick Lamar Sent Coded Message To Black America During Super Bowl, Amanda Gorman Warns Florida Parents After Inaugural Poem Gets Banned, Why Super Bowl Star Jalen Hurts Rents Modest Philly Apartment, What Happened During The Red Summer of 1919 And More
Photo: Unidentified Photographer, June 1921 (Getty Images)

Most Black Americans have never heard of the Red Summer of 1919…but it is an element of Black history that we need to pay attention to. This country specializes in committing monstrous atrocities and then ignoring the consequences of their actions. It happened with Native Americans and the Trail of Tears. And, of course, it happened with Black folks. This truth is best captured when we consider what happened in the year 1919. - Lawrence Ware Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

This Black Commercial Pilot Went Viral For Having Locs and a Grill...You Can Probably Guess Why

This Black Commercial Pilot Went Viral For Having Locs and a Grill...You Can Probably Guess Why

Image for article titled Kendrick Lamar Sent Coded Message To Black America During Super Bowl, Amanda Gorman Warns Florida Parents After Inaugural Poem Gets Banned, Why Super Bowl Star Jalen Hurts Rents Modest Philly Apartment, What Happened During The Red Summer of 1919 And More
Screenshot: TikTok

Even though social media can instrumental in building community amongst Black folks, it has become just as easy to peddle hate. One TikTok user was reminded of this fact when he posted about being a commercial pilot. - Candace McDuffie Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Etsy Sellers Clapped Back at Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Shirt With This Anti-Kanye Tee, And That’s Not All...

Etsy Sellers Clapped Back at Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Shirt With This Anti-Kanye Tee, And That’s Not All...

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Earlier this week, we told you that Kanye West — who now goes by Ye — bought local ad time in Los Angeles during the Super Bowl to promote the latest from his Yeezy fashion line. The ad, which was shot on his iPhone from a dentist chair (we’re also confused), encouraged viewers to visit his website where the only thing for sale...was a t-shirt with a swastika on it. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

‘Dirty South’ Georgia Lawmakers Want to Do What to Cornbread!?

‘Dirty South’ Georgia Lawmakers Want to Do What to Cornbread!?

Image for article titled Kendrick Lamar Sent Coded Message To Black America During Super Bowl, Amanda Gorman Warns Florida Parents After Inaugural Poem Gets Banned, Why Super Bowl Star Jalen Hurts Rents Modest Philly Apartment, What Happened During The Red Summer of 1919 And More
Photo: Karen Warren / Houston Chronicl (Getty Images)

While many states have a plethora of foods recognized as “state foods,” it seems one southern state is looking to add cornbread to its growing palette... yes, that’s right— cornbread. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

The Great Marcus Garvey and His Scandalous Tale of Two Wives

The Great Marcus Garvey and His Scandalous Tale of Two Wives

Marcus Garvey “Africa’s Provisional President” during the renaming of the ship from the “General G.W. Goethals” to the S.S Booker T. Washington.
Marcus Garvey “Africa’s Provisional President” during the renaming of the ship from the “General G.W. Goethals” to the S.S Booker T. Washington.
Photo: NY Daily News (Getty Images)

We know Marcus Garvey as a powerful figure in Black history who dedicated much of his life to promoting self-love among Black people and encouraging an eventual return to their ancestral homeland of Africa. An outspoken Black nationalist who is said to have influenced other civil rights leaders including Malcolm X, many of Garvey’s supporters believe his 1923 conviction on mail fraud charges was politically motivated. However, former President Joe Biden issued a posthumous pardon to Garvey on his way out of the White House in January. - Angela Johnson Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12