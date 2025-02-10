Kanye West, Issa Rae, Snoop Dogg and More Unforgettable Super Bowl LIX Commercials

Let’s be real, you probably tuned in for last night’s Super Bowl LIX for one of three reasons: Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ purple game day fit, or the highly anticipated Super Bowl commercials.



Brands and companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars in Super Bowl ads annually, and this year was no different. Around 50 or so brands carved out 15 to 60 second spots during the championship game. And what’s even more impressive is the amount of celebrities who were crammed into such a short period of time.

From Shaboozey and Seal to Jordan Chiles and Sha’Carri Richardson, here’s some of the most memorable Super Bowl LIX ads. Be prepared to be entertained!

Issa Rae and TurboTax

TurboTax 2025 Super Bowl Commercial - Now Taxes is So Sweet (Official TV Ad :45)

Thank you Issa Rae for reminding everyone to get their taxes in order! In the 45-second spot, Rae teamed up with TurboTax for an experience she said “has always been on my bucket list,” according to an interview with CNN. “It was exciting to be able to do,” the actress continued.

Shaboozey and NERDS

NERDS Big Game Commercial ft. Shaboozey | Official :30 | 2025

We’re rooting for Shaboozey and all of his success! Last night, the country music star got a one of a kind spotlight in an commercial with NERDS, the candy company. Between the singer walking down a New Orleans street while snacking on candy and his country rendition of “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong, it clearly doesn’t get any sweeter than this... no pun intended.

Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady Stand Up to Hatred

No Reason to Hate | Super Bowl LIX Commercial | 30

“If Snoop & Tom had to make a Super Bowl spot about hate, you know it’s gotten out of hand,” the commercial teased. Although the Super Bowl festivities brought Americans together one good time last night, the stark reality is politics and social issues still has the country dangerously divided. California rapper Snoop Dogg and NFL legend Tom Brady teamed up to remind folks there’s truly “no reason to hate.” The commercial ran multiple times during the game, and it’s a reminder we all needed.

Nike Celebrates Women Sports

So Win. | Nike

Nike filled their 60-second Super Bowl slot with nothing but the best professional female athletes while also highlighting the challenges they face as women in male dominated fields. The star-studded ad featured Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, track Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson, and more women— with a keen emphasis on Black women— dominating their respective sports.

Kanye West Drops a Bag for Yeezy

Kanye West NEW Yeezy Super Bowl 59 Commercial

In the midst of controversy, Kanye “Ye” West showed his face in an... interesting way during the Super Bowl. According to E! News, his commercial didn’t air nationally, but those who saw it were left confused and completely caught off guard. “So what’s up, guys, I spent, like, all the money for the commercial on these new teeth,” Ye said while appearing to lay in a dentist’s chair. “So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um… um… um... go to yeezy.com,” he continued.

Seal as a Seal

Kiss From A Lime ft. SEAL, Becky G | Super Bowl LIX | Official Song of Mountain Dew Baja Blast

You can always count on at least one Super Bowl commercial to be weirdly entertaining. This year, British singer Seal got his chance to shine as... wait for it... an actual seal. Teaming up with Mountain Dew, Seal jumped back into his singing bag for a remix of his hit “Kiss from a Rose,” while appearing as the sea creature with a human face. Although we have no idea how we got here, you can’t deny being thoroughly entertained by it.