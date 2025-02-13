This Black Commercial Pilot Went Viral For Having Locs and a Grill...You Can Probably Guess Why

Even though social media can instrumental in building community amongst Black folks, it has become just as easy to peddle hate. One TikTok user was reminded of this fact when he posted about being a commercial pilot.

Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison? CC Share Subtitles Off

English Can Donald Trump Serve As President From Prison? Here's What You May Not Know

After Donald Trump blamed diversity, equity and inclusion for the tragic Washington D.C. plane crash earlier this month, many of his followers adopted that same rhetoric.

Advertisement

Last week, user @yung_mula_ hoped to spread a little positivity on his timeline by sharing his ability of landing a plane safely.

Advertisement

“Another successful flight, glory be to God,” @yung_mula_ said while walking through an airport in his work uniform. “Dealing with this career, you gotta be cautious, but most of all, you gotta stay prayed up.”

Advertisement

The video received over one million views and more than 260,000 likes.

“Protect this young man at all costs!!! This is what some don’t want to see. Congrats to you sir!!!” a TikTok user wrote.

Advertisement

Another one praised his appearance: “Why are there no other pilots that look like you!! I love it!!! Be blessed,” they wrote.

However, as the video found its way to X thanks to “No Jumper”, racists couldn’t wait to attack how the pilot looks.

Advertisement

In a now-deleted tweet, @Hamburgler1000 wrote, “I’m sorry but it’s all about professionalism and appearance in a job/career here you’re literally holding the lives of others in your hands.”

Advertisement

Folks kept the ignorance on high: “He may be great, but I can assure his grill, Ebonics, and ‘swagger’ doesn’t instill confidence in his passengers. An no, it’s not because he’s black.”

Another person commented, “Yea I prefer my pilots not let ‘god’ be the reason we land safely and spend less time ‘praying up’ and more time training, but what do i know.”

Advertisement

However, many defended the pilot against all of the hate.

“Who said dreds and grills impact your ability to fly a plane? Who defines professionalism?” one person explained.

Advertisement

That same user also pointed out the obvious racial disparity.

“You trust your money to well dressed white men yet many Americans retire w/o enough $. We accept white mediocrity, but demand black excellence. —How many planes have this man crashed?”

Advertisement

Despite the backlash, many understood that appearance and race have nothing to do with how qualified someone is to be successful at their job.