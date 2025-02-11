'Dirty South' Georgia Lawmakers Want to Do What To Cornbread!?

While many states have a plethora of foods recognized as “state foods,” it seems one southern state is looking to add cornbread to its growing palette... yes, that’s right— cornbread.

A new bill has been introduced at the Georgia State Capitol to make cornbread the state’s official bread. The bill was introduced on Jan. 13, 2025, and if it gets through the state Senate, we’d have to crown Georgia the new king of the soul food staple.

House Bill 14 is a bipartisan bill supported by three GA republicans— Rep. Kasey Carpenter, Rep. Tim Fleming, and Rep. Steve Tarvin— and one GA democrat, Rep. Omari Crawford. If passed, cornbread would join the peach and grits as the state’s official foods.

According to the bill’s text, “the colorful history and traditions of the State of Georgia are inextricably associated with the food traditions of corn.” History tells us corn has been a staple crop in Georgia since before European settlers arrived. Native tribes grew corn and soon, enslaved Africans began reinventing typical ways to use and consume the crop. This led to the invention of soul food and ultimately, cornbread.

The Ga. bill also notes how “corn is grown, ground, and made into cornmeal at historic mills like Prater’s Mill, Berry College Mill, and Ogeechee River Mill and modern mills like Southeastern Mills and Logan Turnpike Mill—” all located in the Peach state. According to lawmakers, it’s time cornbread takes “a place of honor” with state-wide recognition, and it’s not the only soul food on the Capitol’s radar either.

Apparently, another bill, House Bill 65 led by democrats, proposes the state make collard greens the official state greens and potlikka as the state dipping sauce for the official bread. What a way to kick off Black History Month!