Why Super Bowl Star Jalen Hurts, With His $255 Million Contract, Rents a Modest Philly Apartment

After winning his first Super Bowl, you could expect Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts would need a bigger trophy cabinet, but it seems the NFL star has no plans to upgrade his lifestyle, and he has a pretty good reason for it.

Hurts is one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league, recently signing a $255 million contract with the Eagles, according to Front Office Sports. But you’d be surprised to know most of his money has gone untouched since the start of his professional career.

Many athletes spend their first check on expensive cars or houses, but Hurts surprisingly didn’t follow suit. “I didn’t buy a house or anything like that when I got drafted because it was just me,” Hurts said during a 2021 interview with GQ Sports. “I didn’t need this big place just for myself. I just got me a little apartment. You know, something smooth that’ll last me for the time being,” he continued.



Well, that was almost five years ago and apparently not much has changed about his humble lifestyle. When he was first drafted in 2020, Hurts started renting an apartment just 20 minutes from downtown Philly, according to the Sun. The crib only costs him about $2,000 a month, and in 2025, Hurts still rents out the same space.

It wasn’t until the 26-year-old MVP made a move to buy his parents’ homes in Texas that he began dipping his toe in the real estate pool. One property, worth $215,000, was listed in Hurts’ father’s name, according to Hello Magazine. The quarterback later bought his mother a house in Houston.

The native Texan spends the football season at his $2,000 apartment, but when he’s not winning games, Hurts relaxes at a home more fitting for a NFL champion. In 2021, he bought a $6 million mansion in Humble, Texas, according to the Sun. The sweetest part of the purchase is the property is located just five miles from his childhood home.

If that wasn’t enough, Hurts also bought the house right next door for $2.68 million, according to Hello Magazine. It’s unclear what went into the double purchase, but with a recent engagement to his college sweetheart, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, Hurts could have plans to expand his family.

Despite him being relatively modest about property investments, Hurts is known for his blinding jewelry and his fancy cars. And now, he can add Super Bowl Champion and MVP to his investment portfolio!

The Eagles will have their victory parade in Philadelphia on Friday (Feb. 14).