Books Black People Need To Buy Now Before They're Banned

With Donald Trump 2.0 in the White House, Black people are already thinking about how his policies will impact our communities. We’ve already seen a rise in book bans and challenges across the country and attempts to revise the Black history curriculum to remove anything that might make white students feel “guilt, anguish or other psychological distress” (you know, like slavery).

Now, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress and a conservative majority on the United States Supreme Court, there could potentially be no checks on what Donald Trump and his conservative allies may try to push through.

But while your kids’ schools might not be teaching the things you think they should learn, you can do your part at home to make sure they have access to books that teach them about their history and instill pride in who they are.

We’ve rounded up a list of books Black people need to have in their homes – before it’s too late.