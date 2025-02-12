This Black Philly Eagles Player Takes a Shot at Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift Fans are Dragging Him Over It

Philadelphia Eagles star C.J. Gardner-Johnson is feeling what it’s like to be an enemy of the Swifties after attacking Travis Kelce on social media. But before he even has a chance to respond, his mother is coming to the rescue.

Jeezy Talks New Book, Life Lessons, His Love For Taylor Swift & More CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jeezy Talks New Book, Life Lessons, His Love For Taylor Swift & More On That's So Random

Just a day after the Eagles thwarted the Kansas City Chiefs’ three-peat attempt, and blew the defending champions out 40-22, Gardner-Johnson made sure to take a shot at Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift on social media, writing in a post on his Instagram story, “Should’ve stayed w that thick s****.”

Advertisement

This refers to Kelce’s Black ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, who he broke up with in May 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swifties quickly saw what Gardner-Johnson posted, and opted to attack the defensive star’s parents by flooding their restaurant with negative and one-star reviews online.

Despite the bad reviews left on King’s Grill’s Yelp page, the safety’s parents don’t seem too bothered by the negativity: In an interview with TMZ, Gardner-Johnson’s mother, Delatron, said, “I have friends who were sending me the screenshots. They were going, ‘Oh my god, look at this!’ And the first thing everyone said was, ‘the Swifties have attacked.’”

Advertisement

She later added, “Yes, we’ve seen all the reviews. The joke is really on the Swifties and everyone entertaining the reviews because Kings Grill is closed… There is really no backlash because we are in the process of selling Kings Grill anyways. It didn’t affect us one way or another.”

The Swifties tend to attack anyone who doesn’t say anything positive about their “1989" pop star.

Advertisement

In 2020, they doxxed a reviewer at Pitchfork because he gave her studio album, “Folklore,” a score of 8 out of 10.