Culture

Etsy Sellers Clapped Back at Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Shirt With This Anti-Kanye Tee, And That's Not All...

Sellers on the online marketplace are sending a message to Ye about what they think about his swastika shirt

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Earlier this week, we told you that Kanye West — who now goes by Ye —  bought local ad time in Los Angeles during the Super Bowl to promote the latest from his Yeezy fashion line. The ad, which was shot on his iPhone from a dentist chair (we’re also confused), encouraged viewers to visit his website where the only thing for sale...was a t-shirt with a swastika on it.

Suggested Reading

Say, Drake! All the Celebrity 'Friends' Drake Lost Through His Beef With Kendrick Lamar
How Kendrick Lamar Dragged Trump During the Super Bowl Without The NFL, Or Trump Realizing It
The Story Behind Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows Love Story
Jay Pharoah on Comedy Special Jared
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Say, Drake! All the Celebrity 'Friends' Drake Lost Through His Beef With Kendrick Lamar
How Kendrick Lamar Dragged Trump During the Super Bowl Without The NFL, Or Trump Realizing It
The Story Behind Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows Love Story
Jay Pharoah on Comedy Special Jared
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

According to CBS News, online the e-commerce platform Shopify, shut down Ye’s site after learning about the tees, which were on brand for Ye considering his head-scratching three-day anti-Semitic rant on X where he called himself a “nazi” and professed his love for Adolf Hitler. Now, sellers on the online marketplace Etsy are clapping back in a major way by making their versions of a tee targeted at Ye.

Advertisement

Related Content

Rarely Seen Moments Between Kanye, North West Have Us Convinced They're Twins
Azealia Banks Comes For Kanye West With Domestic Violence Accusations

Related Content

Rarely Seen Moments Between Kanye, North West Have Us Convinced They're Twins
Azealia Banks Comes For Kanye West With Domestic Violence Accusations

A search for “Kanye shirt” on the site will produce multiple versions of a t-shirt with a Star of David inside a drawing of a middle finger. West’s name is written underneath the image. You can find the shirts in various sizes and colors for anywhere between $10 and $25.

Advertisement
Image for article titled Etsy Sellers Clapped Back at Kanye West&#39;s Anti-Semitic Shirt With This Anti-Kanye Tee, And That&#39;s Not All...
Screenshot: Etsy.com
Advertisement

Ye’s Super Bowl stunt also led to the creation of an AI-generated video that featured the likenesses of Jewish celebrities, including Scarlett Johannson, Drake and Lenny Kravitz wearing t-shirts similar to the ones being sold on Etsy.

The video, created by employees of an Israeli AI company, encourages others to join the fight against anti-Semitism.

Advertisement

Johansson, while angered by the anti-Semitic messaging, doesn’t believe AI is the right way to fight against it, saying in a statement, “I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind. But I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by A.I. is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it. We must call out the misuse of A.I., no matter its messaging, or we risk losing a hold on reality.”