The Story Behind Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows Love Story

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a lot to celebrate these days. Hurts, who just led the Eagles to a 40 - 22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to become one of just four Black quarterbacks with a Super Bowl “W” under his belt, is about to join an even more exclusive team, as he prepares to say “I Do” to his fiancée Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows. And because there’s nothing we love more than Black love around here. we’re taking a little time out to celebrate their story.

How it Started

Burrows and Hurts met while students at the University of Alabama, where they dated off and on. Hurts played football for Alabama from 2016 to 2018 before transferring to the University of Oklahoma for his senior year. According to PEOPLE, Burrows got a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and political science from Alabama in 2017 and went on to earn her MBA at the university’s Manderson School of Business. After graduation, she was hired by IBM, where she now works in AI, according to her LinkedIn profile. The pair both belong to Black Greek Letter Organizations – Hurts is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., while Burrows is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Although much of their relationship has been kept private, Burrows and Hurts stepped out in public in October 2023 on the red carpet at the Time 100 NEXT event in New York City.

How It’s Going

Hurts and Burrows confirmed their engagement in September 2024, after Burrows was spotted sporting a massive rock at the Eagle’s season opener, according to PEOPLE. Fans who have been cheering on Jalen and Bry’s beautiful Black love story couldn’t be happier to see him put a ring on it.

“Our good sis Bry Burrows got her ring! Congrats to her and Jalen Hurts!” posted someone on X.

Although Burrows’ social media is closed, she’s been a constant presence on the field, rooting Hurts and his Eagles on at the biggest games. Hurts took time out during a press conference before this year’s Super Bowl to thank her for “being the rock” that he can lean on.

Although the couple hasn’t announced a date or any other details for their nuptials, we know they are going to turn out some beautiful wedding photos!