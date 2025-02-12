Soulja Boy and Marlon Wayans are Beefing on Social Media, and It's Absolutely Hilarious

Soulja Boy has not been shy about attacking people on social media, even if that person is not able to defend themselves. So it shouldn’t be a shock that the Atlanta rapper is attacking Marlon Wayans over comments he made a couple of weeks ago.

Marlon Wayans Sings The White Chicks Anthem, Talks The Daily Show on That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Marlon Wayans Sings The White Chicks Anthem, Talks The Daily Show on That's So Random

Marlon Wayans Sings The White Chicks Anthem, Talks The Daily Show on That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Marlon Wayans Sings The White Chicks Anthem, Talks The Daily Show on That's So Random

On Monday, seemingly out of nowhere, the “Crank That” rapper posted on X, “Marlon Wayans you a b***h and u not funny shut up n***a keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up d***s.”

Advertisement

Wayans responded quickly, saying, “You molested lil boy. Go sit your lil a** down on some uncle lap and stfu.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wayans then doubled back and also commented, “Says the coon that jumped over the moon.”

On Tuesday, the “White Chicks” actor then started to attack Soulja on his own profile, writing in one post, “I’m sorry, @souljaboy said what now? Lookin’ like you give up anything for some meth.”

Advertisement

He later added, “Hey @souljaboy you a grown man and still use the word “boy” in your name. Thats what they were calling you at that event huh? Hey there Boy, can you do that dance for me? I’ll throw u a meme coin f*** outta here slappy.”

Advertisement

Soulja Boy then decided to go even lower and started taking shots at Wayans’ son, who came out as transgender in 2024.

The rapper wrote in a tweet, “Ain’t yo son a t***y that suck d**k? @MarlonWayans.”

Advertisement

He then added, “That f****t shit run in the family huh? @MarlonWayans no wonder u like dressing up as a b***h it’s in ur blood.”

While Soulja hasn’t confirmed why he decided to attack Wayans, it might be related to comments the comedian made a couple of weeks ago during a radio interview with 101.1 The Wiz.

Advertisement

In response to Soulja and several other rappers accepting an invitation to perform during Crypto Ball, an event that celebrated the inauguration of Donald Trump, Wayans said during the interview, “I mean Soulja Boy, he been canceled, nobody cares about Soulja Boy. So Soulja Boy better go and get that check… He don’t care… I think they thought it was a Bitcoin event, and they found out it was a ball for him, and it was too late to pull out. But you know, that’s why you’ve got to check the fine print.”

Advertisement

While Soulja Boy is feeling the heat now, Nelly, Snoop Dogg, and other Black artists who performed at Crypto Ball have been receiving the same kind of criticism from fellow celebrities.

During an afterparty for the Grammy Awards, Janelle Monae unleashed on Nelly, saying, “F**k you, Nelly. I used to like Nelly, but then he went to perform for Donald Trump.”

Advertisement

When it was announced the “Country Grammar” star would perform for Trump and his supporters, he defended his decision, saying in an interview, “ I’m not doing this for money, I’m doing this because it’s an honor. I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office. The same way our brothers and sisters go to war to put their life on the line for whoever is in office. So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever is in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever is in office.”