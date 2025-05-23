Internet Drags Carrie Underwood For Her Response to 'American Idol' Winner, Shocking Photos From Diddy's Trial, Diddy Protege Dawn Richard Takes the Stand, John Madden Biopic in Turmoil, Tina Knowles Addresses Viral Grandma Moment With Rumi Onstage and Other Entertainment News

“American Idol” Season 23 finally has its winner: Mississippi teacher and father Jamal Roberts. Being the second Black man to claim the “Idol” title in 22 years, the historical win was major to fans. However, folks claim the only person who seemed unenthused by Roberts’ victory was panel judge Carrie Underwood. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Trigger Warning: Some of these images may be upsetting to some viewers.
One thing killing the public right now is that it doesn’t have access to the photos and videos being shown to the jury in the federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs. However, as evidence is being displayed in court, the Department of Justice has been leaking it on their own for us to see. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Exotic Dancer ‘The Punisher’ Testifies About One Significant Problem He Had During Diddy’s ‘Freak-Offs’
Sharay Hayes, an exotic dancer who goes by “The Punisher,” took the witness stand this week to recount the times he interacted with Sean “Diddy” Combs and the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura. However, he said their sexual interactions were stunted by a few things that caught him off guard. - Kalyn Womack Read More
The next bombshell witness to testify against Sean “Diddy” Combs was his former music protégé, Dawn Richard. She previously stated in a lawsuit that she witnessed the rapper physically abuse his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. However, the details she gave the jury will truly stun you. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Spills All on Alleged Suge Knight Manhunts, Lie Detector Tests and the Rapper’s ‘Kingdom’
The latest bombshell witness to take the stand is David James, the former personal assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs who is currently on trial for federal sex crimes. As you can expect, riding so closely with Combs exposed the man to a slew of things— so much so, he broke down in tears on the stand. - Kalyn Womack Read More
We all remember the wild drama among the women on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but nothing could compare to the hilarious moments with Kandi Burruss’ mother, Mama Joyce. Known for her unfiltered “tell it like it is” attitude, she has never been one to hold back her disdain for Burruss’ partner and husband, Todd Tucker. The mother of the music star consistently questioned Tucker’s intention for years, openly accusing him of threatening her growth and success. Fast forward to today, Tucker supported his wife and contributed to her empire’s expansion. With all these dotting accomplishments, it is time for Mama Joyce to give this man the apology he deserves. - B.Kadijat Towolawi Read More
John Madden Biopic Filming in Turmoil After Actor, Crew Storm Out After Director Allegedly Uses Racist Slur
Production on a new biopic about the legendary football coach and broadcaster John Madden is underway. But the word on the street is that most of the drama is happening behind the camera, and at least one of the supporting actors has already walked off the project. - Angela Johnson Read More
Tina Knowles is finally addressing that hilarious, viral “grandmama” moment she had with her youngest granddaughter Rumi onstage during a recent “Cowboy Carter” tour stop. And trust us when we say, her response is hella real! - Shanelle Genai Read More
In honor of the late rapper’s birthday on Wednesday and Diddy’s high-profile criminal trial, let’s take a look at how the two music icons got involved.
Usher Named as One of the Many Celebs Present When Diddy Allegedly Punched Cassie at Dinner, According to Dawn Richard
When former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard took the stand this week against Sean “Diddy” Combs, she did not hold back in the descriptions of the horrors she says she witnessed. Based on one alleged incident she cited, she recalled the celebrities who was allegedly present during an incident she says occurred between Combs and his then-girlfriend 15 years ago. And she’s naming names. - Kalyn Womack Read More