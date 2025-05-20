It's Time for Mama Joyce to Finally Give Todd Tucker the Apology He Deserves, Period

We all remember the wild drama among the women on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but nothing could compare to the hilarious moments with Kandi Burruss’ mother, Mama Joyce. Known for her unfiltered “tell it like it is” attitude, she has never been one to hold back her disdain for Burruss’ partner and husband, Todd Tucker. The mother of the music star consistently questioned Tucker’s intention for years, openly accusing him of threatening her growth and success. Fast forward to today, Tucker supported his wife and contributed to her empire’s expansion. With all these dotting accomplishments, it is time for Mama Joyce to give this man the apology he deserves.

Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics

Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics CC Share Subtitles Off

English Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics

Beyond the Xscape singer’s success on the iconic “RHOA,” Kandi “Keep A Bag” Burruss has created an impressive resume within the music industry. Aside from her award-winning group, Xscape, Burruss has never faltered in writing excellent records. Her pen game has put her at the top of the charts — and money in her bank account.

Advertisement

Through all of Mama Joyce’s accusations, Tucker never seemed interested in accessing his wife’s fortune. In older episodes of “RHOA,” a former friend and cast member, Phaedra Parks, introduced her and Tucker, as he had previously worked as the production manager on the Atlanta reality show. Mama Joyce visited Parks in her office, airing her grievances while calling out how out of all people to court her daughter, Parks introduced her famous daughter to “one of the workers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

One X commenter shared, “Kandi never set her Mama Joyce straight from the beginning and this is why there’s a problem now.” In a previous Shannon Sharpe interview, Burruss shared the challenges that she faced in the early stages of her relationship. “My Mom is old school. She would have preferred if I married someone who had more money than me,” she explained. “She didn’t see the value in my husband.”

Advertisement

In one clip, Mama Joyce accused Tucker of being “thrifty,” alluding to his reported reluctance to spend money on Burruss. In another clip, Mama Joyce clarifies that she “lost respect for him” as a man and as her daughter’s husband.

Advertisement

Over the years, Tucker has proven himself to be more than her husband; he has become her business partner. He has played a significant role in expanding their empire, from joint ventures in the family restaurants such as Old Lady Gang and Blaze Steak & Seafood, to launching their production company Broadway Production, which served as the launching pad for the iconic Shakespeare Broadway play “Othello” starring Denzel Washington. Tucker has proved himself to bring the power couple vision’s to life.

From the continuous, shady insults to disrespecting his mother, the “RHOA” fans witnessed the grief Mama Joyce caused Tucker, and it is time for her to make serious amends. One X commenter said, “Todd helped create a whole opportunity for Mama Joyce and her sisters and their family cooking with OLG. And Mama Joyce STILL be talking sh*t… that’s crazy af.” Another X user shared: “Mama Joyce and Kandi are really so lucky Todd’s daughter is far more respectful than I would’ve been if she was talking s**t on my daddy for 10 years.” One X user thinks that Mama Joyce wasn’t malicious, but only to Tucker. “Mama Joyce was kinda mean, but saved all her animosity for Todd which was understandable and more entertaining than malicious. This thing w/the mother’s reeks of maliciousness.”

Advertisement

Though we believe that Mama Joyce has been #teamtoomuch as she guards her daughter’s heart and money, Burruss will always advocate for her mother.