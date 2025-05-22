Internet is Dragging Carrie Underwood for Her Reaction to 'American Idol’s' Latest Winner

“American Idol” Season 23 finally has its winner: Mississippi teacher and father Jamal Roberts. Being the second Black man to claim the “Idol” title in 22 years, the historical win was major to fans. However, folks claim the only person who seemed unenthused by Roberts’ victory was panel judge Carrie Underwood.

The country singer took to social media to congratulate the 27-year-old, sharing a photo of the two of them smiling together on the confetti-filled stage.

“Congratulations to the newest winner of @AmericanIdol !!! I’m so proud of Jamal Roberts and all he has accomplished this season and I can’t wait to see what mountains he climbs next! He’s going to do great things! ❤️❤️❤️,” Underwood said in an X post, featuring a picture of her smiling ear-to-ear with Roberts.

However, people on social media accused her of forcing her support after the way she reacted to the announcement of Roberts being the winner. Throughout the season, Underwood’s critiques of him revolved less around his amazing voice but more about a lack of stage presence.

In the final episode, Idol fans claimed Underwood made it obvious she was unmoved by him, remaining seated during Roberts’ final performance despite her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan leaping up to applaud him. People in the crowd also caught the country singer on camera remaining seated until she finally joined the rest of the judging panel in giving him a standing ovation.

Folks also nit-picked at her behavior around Roberts as the judges and others rushed toward him to shake hands while Underwood appeared to keep her distance from him. They then claimed her post congratulating him was “damage control” after giving such a shady reaction to his win.

“This was so forced and you posted it for damage control. America caught on FYI. Don’t bring her back @AmericanIdol,” wrote one X user.

“Damn I ain’t know Carrie Underwood was this racist,” wrote another user.

“Her comments about Jamal stood out like a sore thumb. It was a rude comment and totally uncalled for. She did it to hurt him and promote her cowboy favorite. Worst judge ever and a racist to boot,” wrote one TikTok user.

Black folks been giving Underwood the side eye ever since she happily accepted President Donald Trump’s invitation to perform at his inauguration. Folks also gave her the side-eye when she said she didn’t receive the same respect as Beyoncé during her performance. People on social media who believe the singer has gone MAGA said they boycotted watching this season of Idol in protest of her presence on the show for this very reason.

Roberts himself even noted only two of the three judges seemed to really want him to win. Though, he never threw direct shade toward the country singer. Roberts has way too much ahead of him to be worried about who his haters are when he’s in his winning season.

“I felt Luke and Lionel pulling for me. I felt it. So, that’s why I stayed focused and I just continued the journey,” he said to Parade. “- I’m just going to keep singing and keep moving souls, keep making people happy, and keep being Jamal.”