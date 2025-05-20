Entertainment

Usher Named as One of the Many Celebs Present When Diddy Allegedly Punched Cassie at Dinner, According to Dawn Richard

Defense attorneys asked the former Danity Kane member why she didn't tell prosecutors who was there that evening.

Kalyn Womack
When former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard took the stand this week against Sean “Diddy” Combs, she did not hold back in the descriptions of the horrors she says she witnessed. Based on one alleged incident she cited, she recalled the celebrities who was allegedly present during an incident she says occurred between Combs and his then-girlfriend 15 years ago. And she’s naming names.

Richard detailed an alleged incident from 2010 claiming Combs assaulted Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a restaurant where other Bad Boy associates were present. She claimed Usher, Ne-Yo, Jimmy lovine and other celebrities she “could not recall” were all present. When Combs’ attorneys asked why she only mentioned their names now and not prior to federal prosecutors, Richard answered, “I’m not sure.”

That night, Richard testified that Combs and Ventura had been arguing quietly when suddenly, the rapper punched Ventura in the stomach. Richard claims Ventura cowered over in pain before Combs ordered her to leave. It’s unclear if any of the big wigs present witnessed what allegedly happened on their side of the table, but Richard did say “no one intervened.”

Richard said she left with the two from the restaurant. In the car, Ventura allegedly explained that she felt embarrassed and told Combs he should have acted better in public, Richard said. In response, the singer claimed Combs slapped Ventura in the mouth and told her to “shut the f**k up.”

Usher and Ne-Yo are the latest celebrities to be named in the ongoing trial. The public previously speculated that Usher was either in on Combs’ alleged crimes or a victim of alleged grooming. His X account was also randomly erased, causing fans and spectators to go into a frenzy on whether the incident was related to Combs’ trial approaching.

Usher and the other celebrities mentioned in court, including Michael B. Jordan, Britney Spears and Kid Cudi have not been placed under subpoena as far as we know. Judge Arun Subramanian allowed prosecutors to keep their hand close to them in regards to disclosing who they’ll bring to the stand next.

Combs is charged with multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution and cites three anonymous victims. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.