Why 'Real Housewives'' Porsha Williams Has Became The Villain Everyone Thinks Kenya Moore Is

Watching “Real Housewives of Atlanta” has been…something — and not in a great way. This season has elicited a mixture of head scratching, eyebrow raising, and eye rolling. All eyes have been on Porsha Williams and her highly anticipated and dramatic return to theshow, following a messy, public divorce from her former husband, Simon Guobadia and her complicated friendship/co-parenting with her child’s father, Dennis McKinley.

Apparently, Williams has morphed into a male-centered pick me who is not loyal to anyone.

While her comeback wasn’t swaying, it was the resuscitation that “RHOA” needed as reports spiraled about its tanking show ratings. During one episode, in a humorous yet neck-jerking hot take, castmember Kelli Ferrell made a shady joke: “make sure you don’t steal anyone’s husband,” which sent bells off. Some may consider it a laughable moment, while others see it as a callout for Williams’ undisguised behavior.

In the latest “RHOA” episode, Williams and the cast traveled to Nashville, and once again, drama followed. Tempers flared when Williams was overheard making wild comments about castmember Angela Oakley’s husband, Charles. During her confessional, Oakley dropped a bomb on viewers, revealing what happened when she overheard castmembers Ferrell, Shamea Morton, Brit Eady and Williams’ conversations while they were partying by the pool.

“Porsha was inebriated. What I heard was them talking about my dress and speaking about my husband,” Oakley explained. “Last night, she said, ‘I should f*** Charles.’” This moment proved how disloyal and messy Williams has become.

When Oakley confronted Williams, she initially denied making those statements. Williams brushed off the accusation in her confessional and painted Oakley’s behavior of recording the incident as “creepy.” But when the other ladies confirmed what they heard, Williams finally admitted she said it. Like Oakley said, “History has shown us that Porsha will f*** your husband.”

It is wild that Williams expects loyalty from her castmembers but has yet to meet her own standards. Early in the season, tension rose between Williams and, Drew Sidora, whom she called out for being “low down” for hanging with her child’s father, Dennis. Let’s hit the rewind button: this is the same Porsha Williams who married her “alleged” former friend Falynn Pina’s husband, Simon. Williams attempts to set the bar for loyalty that she hasn’t been able to reach. Girl please!

During the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” Williams claims that Falynn cheated on Simon and got pregnant. Inspired by Betty Wright’s Clean Up Woman, Williams contacted Guobadia to show moral support. Her best friend, Morton, also said she encouraged the two to start dating before the ink wasn’t even dry on the divorce papers.

“RHOA” fans have calling out Williams for her behavior. Former reality personality Ray Cunningham posted his thoughts on X: “Wait. So Porsha is mad at Drew for filming with Dennis BUT she’s making comments that she’d f*** Angela’s husband Charles Oakley?”

Another X commentor posted, “Now I love me some Porsha peach juice but girl why is you so loud & proud about being a hussy?”

Williams continues to show all of her Georgia peach that her loyalty is nonexistent, so keep your husband close.