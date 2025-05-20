7 of Our Favorite Rumi Carter Looks

If you’ve been in any corner of the internet where they’re talking about Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour (which is basically everywhere), you already know that Rumi Carter is that girl right now. From her bubbly personality to her adorable looks, fans are eating up everything they can about the 7-year-old who, along with her twin brother, Sir, was rarely seen before recently.

We’ve been watching the entire time and can’t wait to see what she wears next. In the meantime, here are some of our favorite Rumi looks over the years.

Tutu Cute

Don’t get it twisted. Rumi has been stylish since she was a toddler. We can’t help but smile looking at this pic of her in a white tulle skirt set off by a gold waistband.

Golden Girl

As the “Cowboy Carter” tour goes on, you can see Rumi looking like she’s loving the life of an international superstar. Here, she looks like she’s ready for her closeup in a gold sleeveless mini dress...and of course, she’s wearing matching gold cowboy boots!

This is Sasha Fierce

There’s something about a motorcycle jacket that can make anyone feel like a rock star. Rumi is dancing like she knows she looks good in her moto and crop top – until she catches the cameras looking at her.

All-White Everything

The always glam Rumi sets off this adorable all-white ensemble with matching cowboy boots and a pink crossbody bag. But while her Dad and Mama Tina are escorting her backstage, she stops to wave to her adoring fans – and they love it.

“Rumi😂😂, is a Whole vibe. Her phone is Ringing..❤️I love her..” wrote someone in the comments.

Ivy Park Drip

In one of the few times she’s shared the spotlight with her twin brother, Sir, Rumi rocks the cutest cream sweatsuit from her mama’s adidas x IVY PARK collab collection.



With Her Protectors

Rumi looks like an angel in this beautifully pleated white dress on stage with her mom and big sis Blue Ivy.

“I love this. Like I don’t see how people don’t look at their family and smile.😭,” wrote someone on Instagram.

The Carter Girls

Mama Bey is clearly passing her sense of style along to her girls. Here, she poses with Rumi and Blue Ivy in matching houndstooth activewear from her adidas x IVY PARK line.