Fashion

7 of Our Favorite Rumi Carter Looks

She may only be 7, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z's youngest daughter is carving her own lane and serving her own style.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled 7 of Our Favorite Rumi Carter Looks
Screenshot: Instagram

If you’ve been in any corner of the internet where they’re talking about Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” tour (which is basically everywhere), you already know that Rumi Carter is that girl right now. From her bubbly personality to her adorable looks, fans are eating up everything they can about the 7-year-old who, along with her twin brother, Sir, was rarely seen before recently.

Suggested Reading

A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony's Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
It's Time for Mama Joyce to Finally Give Todd Tucker the Apology He Deserves, Period
Megan Thee Stallion Has a Vicious Message for All Tory Lanez's Supporters... and Him Too
Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

A Look Inside Carmelo Anthony's Luxurious Manhattan Apartment, Now For Sale at This Eye-Watering Price
It's Time for Mama Joyce to Finally Give Todd Tucker the Apology He Deserves, Period
Megan Thee Stallion Has a Vicious Message for All Tory Lanez's Supporters... and Him Too
Beyoncé’s Youngest Goes Viral for Hilarious Stage Antics
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

We’ve been watching the entire time and can’t wait to see what she wears next. In the meantime, here are some of our favorite Rumi looks over the years.

Advertisement

Related Content

Blue Ivy Giving Rumi Stage Directions Is Pure Genius, Hilarious and From The Mind Of a TikToker
Did Beyonce Bring Out Daughter Rumi During Cowboy Carter Tour As Response to Kanye? Fans Have Theories

Related Content

Blue Ivy Giving Rumi Stage Directions Is Pure Genius, Hilarious and From The Mind Of a TikToker
Did Beyonce Bring Out Daughter Rumi During Cowboy Carter Tour As Response to Kanye? Fans Have Theories

Tutu Cute

Advertisement

Don’t get it twisted. Rumi has been stylish since she was a toddler. We can’t help but smile looking at this pic of her in a white tulle skirt set off by a gold waistband.

Golden Girl

As the “Cowboy Carter” tour goes on, you can see Rumi looking like she’s loving the life of an international superstar. Here, she looks like she’s ready for her closeup in a gold sleeveless mini dress...and of course, she’s wearing matching gold cowboy boots!

Advertisement

This is Sasha Fierce

There’s something about a motorcycle jacket that can make anyone feel like a rock star. Rumi is dancing like she knows she looks good in her moto and crop top – until she catches the cameras looking at her.

Advertisement




All-White Everything

The always glam Rumi sets off this adorable all-white ensemble with matching cowboy boots and a pink crossbody bag. But while her Dad and Mama Tina are escorting her backstage, she stops to wave to her adoring fans – and they love it.

Advertisement

“Rumi😂😂, is a Whole vibe. Her phone is Ringing..❤️I love her..” wrote someone in the comments.

Advertisement

Ivy Park Drip

Advertisement

In one of the few times she’s shared the spotlight with her twin brother, Sir, Rumi rocks the cutest cream sweatsuit from her mama’s adidas x IVY PARK collab collection.


With Her Protectors

Advertisement

Rumi looks like an angel in this beautifully pleated white dress on stage with her mom and big sis Blue Ivy.

“I love this. Like I don’t see how people don’t look at their family and smile.😭,” wrote someone on Instagram.

Advertisement

The Carter Girls

Image for article titled 7 of Our Favorite Rumi Carter Looks
Screenshot: Instagram
Advertisement

Mama Bey is clearly passing her sense of style along to her girls. Here, she poses with Rumi and Blue Ivy in matching houndstooth activewear from her adidas x IVY PARK line.