Inside Mary J. Blige's New Jersey Mansion, Kanye Attacks Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Kids, Will Smith Dancing With Doechii For 'Anxiety,' Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnels Controversy, Anthony Mackie's Black Masculinity Comments And More Entertainment News

R&B queen Mary J. Blige bought a mansion in the luxurious neighborhood of Saddle River, New Jersey back in 2008 at a whopping $12 million. However, after putting it back on the market, it took eight years to sell, per Hello! Magazine. - Kalyn Womack
Social media is losing its mind after Kanye West made it his mission to make enemies of everyone in the music industry, including Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, and Future. However, his most explosive comments were about Jay-Z and Beyonce's children. - Noah A. McGee
Michelle Obama Finally Responds at All Those Divorce Rumors in Her Own Michelle Way. Here’s The Tea.
Michelle Obama Finally Responds at All Those Divorce Rumors in Her Own Michelle Way. Here's The Tea.

Michelle Obama and her famous husband, former President Barack Obama, have been the subject of divorce speculation for months. And while neither one of them have taken the time to publicly dispel it in all this time, it looks like the former First Lady has finally decided to indirectly quiet the chatter once and for all. - Shanelle Genai
Tina Knowles and Solange Clap Back at Kanye West’s ‘Evil’ Tweets About Beyoncé’s Kids, and They Aren’t The Only Ones...
Tina Knowles and Solange Clap Back at Kanye West's 'Evil' Tweets About Beyoncé's Kids, and They Aren't The Only Ones...

Tina Knowles isn't taking Kanye West's recent derogatory social media comments about her grandchildren lying down. And now, she's finally speaking out about them—but in the most classy and corny way possible. - Shanelle Genai
Trump Getting Rid of Segregation Protections Evokes a Wild, Surprising Mix of Emotions From Black America
Trump Getting Rid of Segregation Protections Evokes a Wild, Surprising Mix of Emotions From Black America

Talks of Jim Crow and segregation's return has the country buzzing with disbelief after President Donald Trump's administration repealed a crucial "segregation clause" in a February memo. And while many are scared for the future of the nation, others are urging Black folks not to take Trump's bait. - Phenix S Halley
"The Jennifer Hudson" show has started to become a staple on social media. The spirit tunnel in particular is a viral sensation that has spawned several memes and trends on the internet. Recently, fans have started creating videos on TikTok where they hilariously imagine how characters from their favorite anime and TV shows would walk the spirit tunnel. - Noah A. McGee
Anthony Mackie, star of "Captain America: Brave New World," is making headlines and unfortunately it's not for his new movie. Instead it's for his views of masculinity and the things he's doing in his personal life. But we'll let you be the judge as to whether or not the online chatter is warranted. - Shanelle Genai
The young star can also be seen on Peacock’s hit show, ‘Bel-Air.’
The two stars can be seen in the spy film out in theaters now.