My Hip-Hop Story: Cedric The Entertainer On Jay-Z and His Indisputable Role In Shaping The Genre's Culture
Inside Mary J. Blige's New Jersey Mansion, Kanye Attacks Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Kids, Will Smith Dancing With Doechii For 'Anxiety,' Jennifer Hudson's Spirit Tunnels Controversy, Anthony Mackie's Black Masculinity Comments And More Entertainment News

Entertainment

A collection of our best posts of the week in entertainment.

Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige&#39;s New Jersey Mansion, Kanye Attacks Jay-Z and Beyoncé&#39;s Kids, Will Smith Dancing With Doechii For &#39;Anxiety,&#39; Jennifer Hudson&#39;s Spirit Tunnels Controversy, Anthony Mackie&#39;s Black Masculinity Comments And More Entertainment News
Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, YouTube, Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company // Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Frazer Harrison (Getty Images), Leon Bennett for Disney; Matt Winkelmeyer for The Recording Academy (Getty Images), Ethan Miller, William Lovelace (Getty Images), Chris Millard/Warner Bros, James Gilbert (Getty Images)
Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell

Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige&#39;s New Jersey Mansion, Kanye Attacks Jay-Z and Beyoncé&#39;s Kids, Will Smith Dancing With Doechii For &#39;Anxiety,&#39; Jennifer Hudson&#39;s Spirit Tunnels Controversy, Anthony Mackie&#39;s Black Masculinity Comments And More Entertainment News
Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, YouTube

R&B queen Mary J. Blige bought a mansion in the luxurious neighborhood of Saddle River, New Jersey back in 2008 at a whopping $12 million. However, after putting it back on the market, it took eight years to sell, per Hello! Magazine. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Kanye West Attacks Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Babies On Social Media And The Internet Goes Off

Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige&#39;s New Jersey Mansion, Kanye Attacks Jay-Z and Beyoncé&#39;s Kids, Will Smith Dancing With Doechii For &#39;Anxiety,&#39; Jennifer Hudson&#39;s Spirit Tunnels Controversy, Anthony Mackie&#39;s Black Masculinity Comments And More Entertainment News
Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company // Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney (Getty Images)

Social media is losing its mind after Kanye West made it his mission to make enemies of everyone in the music industry, including Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, and Future. However, his most explosive comments were about Jay-Z and Beyonce’s children. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Michelle Obama Finally Responds at All Those Divorce Rumors in Her Own Michelle Way. Here’s The Tea.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama (L) greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Michelle Obama and her famous husband, former President Barack Obama, have been the subject of divorce speculation for months. And while neither one of them have taken the time to publicly dispel it in all this time, it looks like the former First Lady has finally decided to indirectly quiet the chatter once and for all. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Backstory of Doechii’s ‘Anxiety’ Video With Will Smith Dancing on Tiktok

Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige&#39;s New Jersey Mansion, Kanye Attacks Jay-Z and Beyoncé&#39;s Kids, Will Smith Dancing With Doechii For &#39;Anxiety,&#39; Jennifer Hudson&#39;s Spirit Tunnels Controversy, Anthony Mackie&#39;s Black Masculinity Comments And More Entertainment News
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

She just won’t stop winning! After securing a Grammy, being named BillBoard’s 2025 Woman of the Year, and now having a viral dance trend, it’s clear Doechii is here to stay. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Tina Knowles and Solange Clap Back at Kanye West’s ‘Evil’ Tweets About Beyoncé’s Kids, and They Aren’t The Only Ones...

Tina Knowles, left; Kanye West.
Photo: Leon Bennett for Disney; Matt Winkelmeyer for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

Tina Knowles isn’t taking Kanye West’s recent derogatory social media comments about her grandchildren lying down. And now, she’s finally speaking out about them—but in the most classy and corny way possible. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Trump Getting Rid of Segregation Protections Evokes a Wild, Surprising Mix of Emotions From Black America

Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige&#39;s New Jersey Mansion, Kanye Attacks Jay-Z and Beyoncé&#39;s Kids, Will Smith Dancing With Doechii For &#39;Anxiety,&#39; Jennifer Hudson&#39;s Spirit Tunnels Controversy, Anthony Mackie&#39;s Black Masculinity Comments And More Entertainment News
Photo: Ethan Miller, William Lovelace (Getty Images)

Talks of Jim Crow and segregation’s return has the country buzzing with disbelief after President Donald Trump’s administration repealed a crucial “segregation clause” in a February memo. And while many are scared for the future of the nation, others are urging Black folks not to take Trump’s bait. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Why Internet Sleuths Say Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnels Don’t Treat All Celebs The Same

Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige&#39;s New Jersey Mansion, Kanye Attacks Jay-Z and Beyoncé&#39;s Kids, Will Smith Dancing With Doechii For &#39;Anxiety,&#39; Jennifer Hudson&#39;s Spirit Tunnels Controversy, Anthony Mackie&#39;s Black Masculinity Comments And More Entertainment News
Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros

The Jennifer Hudson” show has started to become a staple on social media. The spirit tunnel in particular is a viral sensation that has spawned several memes and trends on the internet. Recently, fans have started creating videos on TikTok where they hilariously imagine how characters from their favorite anime and TV shows would walk the spirit tunnel. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Why Anthony Mackie’s Lack of Black Masculinity Comment Riled up The Internet But Won’t Cancel Him

Grand Marshal Anthony Mackie walks the grid during the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2025 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Photo: James Gilbert (Getty Images)

Anthony Mackie, star of “Captain America: Brave New World,” is making headlines and unfortunately it’s not for his new movie. Instead it’s for his views of masculinity and the things he’s doing in his personal life. But we’ll let you be the judge as to whether or not the online chatter is warranted. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Nicholas Duvernay Talks ‘White Lotus’ Season 3, Working with Natasha Rothwell

That's So Random With Nicholas Duvernay
The young star can also be seen on Peacock’s hit show, ‘Bel-Air.’

Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris Talk New Film ‘Black Bag,’ Reveal Their Go-To Karaoke Songs

That's So Random
The two stars can be seen in the spy film out in theaters now.

