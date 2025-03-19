White Woman on Tiktok Begs White Folks to Fight Against Trump's Segregation Push, But Black People's Response Will Surprise You... If You're White

As the Trump administration continues its “anti-woke” agenda, it recently announced that it would roll back a clause in the Federal Acquisition Regulation (which is used to write Federal contracts) that prohibits Federal contractors from having segregated restaurants, waiting rooms and drinking fountains. The news should be shocking to everyone –except the 8 in 10 Black voters who came out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential election. Now, a white woman who acknowledges that Black people have more than done their part is calling on her fellow white people to get involved.

Rep. Barbara Lee Says It’s Unfair To Ban TikTok & Defund UNRWA, A Holistic Approach Needed CC Share Subtitles Off

English Rep. Barbara Lee: It’s Unfair To Ban TikTok & Defund UNRWA, A Holistic Approach Needed

Jessica McDonald, known on TikTok as @the.laughing.lawy, posted a now-viral video explaining what’s at stake as the Trump administration 2.0 attempts to roll back policies against segregation.

Advertisement

“It is no longer illegal to require separate facilities for people of different races,” she said in her tear-filled post. “To be clear, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 is still in place. It has not been disbanded, but we know what their goal is.”

Advertisement

McDonald, who mentioned in the comments of her post that she has two biracial daughters, went on to say that Black people have by and large led the fight against segregation while most white people have been sitting on the sidelines.

Advertisement

“Our Black countrymen have done their time at the front of the lines and it is our turn. It is our turn to face the water hoses and to face the dogs and to face the tear gas, because we have let this happen,” she said.

Advertisement

McDonald’s post has received over 44,000 likes and thousands of comments from Black people who are more than happy to pass the torch to white folks.

“My mother marched alongside Medgar Evers. She was beaten, bitten by dogs, dove under houses running from dogs and police. Yep. We’ve served our time. It’s ya’ll’s now. Make America great please!” wrote someone in the comments.

Advertisement

Others flat out told McDonald that they plan to sit this fight out, opting to focus on self-care instead.

“I ain’t marching. I’m taking a nap,” wrote another commenter.

But some white people heard McDonald’s cry for help, saying they understand what’s at stake this time around.

Advertisement

“We are in a constitutional crisis!!!! We don’t have much time left!!!” wrote someone.

We’ll be watching to see if McDonald can convince white folks to get up and get involved – from the couch, of course.