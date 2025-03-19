Internet Sleuths Have Noticed Something Is...Off About the Spirit Tunnels on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

“The Jennifer Hudson” show has started to become a staple on social media. The spirit tunnel in particular is a viral sensation that has spawned several memes and trends on the internet. Recently, fans have started creating videos on TikTok where they hilariously imagine how characters from their favorite anime and TV shows would walk the spirit tunnel.

But while the spirit tunnel continues to grow in popularity with every one that is posted on social media, fans have noticed a weird trend with how certain guests are treated: Some celebrities draw larger crowds for their walks to the stage compared to others.

For example, guests such as Latto, Usher, Michelle Obama, and John Legend have had packed crowds for their walks through the tunnel. However other guests like Khalid, Druski, and Terrance Howard have not had nearly as packed crowds for their introduction.

This TikTok by @homeboyjenkins hilariously calls this out.

People in the comment section then started to list off the celebrities who got huge crowds and others who did not.

@colemansneed commented, “The Zachary quinto one is painfully empty.”

@steenermcpeener wrote, “I’ve seen Aaron Pierre’s probably 100x and never noticed how empty it was. I was distracted.”

@gigis_bizzareadventure said, “Michelle’s was crazy damn near a fire hazard how many people showed up.”

Others noted the celebs who deserved much better from Hudson’s staff.

@kelleymckenziie7_2.0 wrote, “the coco jones one should have went viral imo.”

@samiam1897 commented, “I felt bad when Tasha Cobbs came cause that hall was empttyyy.”

We don’t know if there’s a policy behind what determines how much staff can, or cannot, be in the tunnel for each guest, but it’ll be interesting to see if the conversation happening online affects how Hudson and her staff introduce guests in the future.