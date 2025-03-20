American Ninja Warrior: Season 15 Is Our TV Pick of The Week
Entertainment

The R&B legend’s $12.3 million New Jersey home got its “SOLD” sign after eight years on the market.

By
Kalyn Womack
Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, YouTube

R&B queen Mary J. Blige bought a mansion in the luxurious neighborhood of Saddle River, New Jersey back in 2008 at a whopping $12 million. However, after putting it back on the market, it took eight years to sell, per Hello! Magazine.

What took so long for such a beautiful home?

It appears price could have been the issue. In 2015, the asking price for the home was $13 million. However, by 2019, the price got knocked down to $6.8 million. Still, the 4-acre estate home didn’t snag a buyer until 2020. Inside the property includes eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and tons of amenities including but not exclusive to a gym, sauna and gorgeous in-ground pool.

This home was definitely worth the purchase for the lucky buyer. Let’s take a peak inside...

2 / 34

Landscape Overview

Landscape Overview

Photo: Joshua NJLUX BarisCheck out this sick drone shot of the house.

3 / 34

A Luxurious Gate Entrance

A Luxurious Gate Entrance



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris
That’s a longgg driveway.

4 / 34

What an Entrance

What an Entrance



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
Just beautiful. Modern architecture is cute but this screams “home.”

5 / 34

Charming Accents

Charming Accents



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris
Very much fairytale castle vibes.

6 / 34

Plenty of Garage Space

Plenty of Garage Space

Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)

How many cars do you think she had in there? I’m sure there’s a whole apartment worth of space inside.

7 / 34

Front Doors

Front Doors



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
That deep brown chestnut is sooo sexy.

8 / 34

First Look Inside

First Look Inside



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
The pillars, the floors, the everything!

9 / 34

Tasteful Centerpiece

Tasteful Centerpiece



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
You need something to catch a guest’s eye upon their first walk in.

10 / 34

Staircase Details

Staircase Details



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
Older designs have a way of adding a little something to every piece of a home.

11 / 34

Living Space

Living Space

Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)

This is the living space in the home that stays decorated and untouched unless for special occasions.

12 / 34

Living Room

Living Room

Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)

The real entertainment must happen in here. Why have one living room when you can have two?

13 / 34

Marble Fireplace

Marble Fireplace

Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)

Guests can get warmth from either side of this two-sided fireplace.

14 / 34

Bar Counter

Bar Counter

Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)

Personally, everyone should have a lil sum like this in their house.

15 / 34

Insane Office

Insane Office

Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)

If you need to get work done or film a scene from “The Godfather,” this is the room to do it.

16 / 34

Dining Area

Dining Area



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
A perfect space for a nice long dining table.

17 / 34

Kitchen

Kitchen



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
The wooden cabinets and black countertops give a warm, cozy atmosphere.

18 / 34

Lovely Stove Top

Lovely Stove Top



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
Who wouldn’t want to cook on that all day?

19 / 34

Bedroom Lounge

Bedroom Lounge



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
A fireplace in your bedroom? This cozy lounge is a nice place to chill when you don’t want to be around people but also not in bed.

20 / 34

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
A high-ceiling bedroom? Yes, please.

21 / 34

Bedroom Espresso Machine

Bedroom Espresso Machine



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
Need I say more? Coffee drinkers, we all need this in our rooms.

22 / 34

Master Bathroom

Master Bathroom



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
That old style tub and vanity is something out of a movie.

23 / 34

Powder Room

Powder Room



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
The black cabinets give this room a little bit of a goth feel, no?

24 / 34

Shower Stall

Shower Stall



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
I’d be in here all day. However, the beige tile is a little blah.

25 / 34

Entertainment Room

Entertainment Room



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
Missed opportunity to put a pool table in here.

26 / 34

Wine Cellar

Wine Cellar



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
If you wine cellar doesn’t look like this, what are you doing?

27 / 34

Gym

Gym



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
Would I bump into a mirror by accident? Why, yes. Better that than a Planet Fitness membership.

28 / 34

Basketball Court

Basketball Court



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better... a whole basketball court INSIDE the house.

29 / 34

Sauna

Sauna



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
Having a sauna in your own home is peak luxury. Why ever leave?

30 / 34

Movie Theater

Movie Theater



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
Is it really a mansion without a movie theater? The popcorn machine is just an adorable feature.

31 / 34

Enchanting Pool Entrance

Enchanting Pool Entrance



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
The cobblestone pillars are *chefs kiss*

32 / 34

Backyard

Backyard



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
Look at all that extra grass to run in? This is what four acres looks like.

33 / 34

In-Ground Pool

In-Ground Pool



Image for article titled Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell
Screenshot: Joshua NJLUX Baris (YouTube)
Summertime doesn’t hit the same without a pool. Imagine this space decked out with the cozy chairs and a lil cabana. Then, we’re in business.

