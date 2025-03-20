Inside Mary J. Blige’s Gorgeous NJ Mansion That Struggled To Sell

R&B queen Mary J. Blige bought a mansion in the luxurious neighborhood of Saddle River, New Jersey back in 2008 at a whopping $12 million. However, after putting it back on the market, it took eight years to sell, per Hello! Magazine.

What took so long for such a beautiful home?

It appears price could have been the issue. In 2015, the asking price for the home was $13 million. However, by 2019, the price got knocked down to $6.8 million. Still, the 4-acre estate home didn’t snag a buyer until 2020. Inside the property includes eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and tons of amenities including but not exclusive to a gym, sauna and gorgeous in-ground pool.

This home was definitely worth the purchase for the lucky buyer. Let’s take a peak inside...