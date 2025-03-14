Somebody is Lying! Jay-Z's Sexual Assault Accuser Responds After Audio Recording Of Her

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter might’ve thought he’d get the last laugh when it came to his accuser, but now the woman is speaking out giving context to a very incriminating audio recording. One day after parts of the recording were shared by Carter’s lawyer, Jane Doe is telling a judge that it’s not exactly what it seems.

As The Root previously reported, the woman who previously filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the rapper was allegedly heard on tape confessing that her allegations against Jay were false. Despite Doe dropping her civil lawsuit with prejudice last month, the woman said she stands by her original allegations, and the taped conversation was set up to make her look bad.

Doe filed new declarations, according to TMZ, telling a judge two Roc Nation private investigators showed up unannounced or invited to her home in Alabama. In the court documents, the woman said she was not “calm, natural, or at ease” during the interaction, and in fact, she “trembled the entire time we spoke,” which is a completely different story than what Roc Nation investigators Charlotte Henderson and James Butler told.

In the audio tape, one of the private investigators asked Doe “But Jay-Z … He was just there, but he didn’t have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?” And in response, she can be heard saying “Yeah.” But now, Doe claims those words never came out of her mouth. “I never stated (whether once or 4 times) that Mr. Carter did not assault me,” she said in the filing.

Doe previously alleged Carter along with Sean “Diddy” Combs raped her after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. She was just 13 years old at the time. Since he was named as a defendant in December 2024, Hov and his legal team noted several inconsistencies within Doe’s story. But the woman has stood by her claims, even after dropping the suit.

In the audio files shared by Jay’s team, Doe can also be heard saying her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, pressured her into suing Jay in the first place, but the woman is also denying this. She claims she never said the words “He [Buzbee] was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z.” However, the P.I.’s declaration— as well as the recording— contradictorily claims the opposite.

According to the docs, Doe claims her words were repeatedly twisted by Carter’s crew in order to paint a false narrative. At this point, these clear discrepancies between Doe’s story and Jay’s more than likely means there’s more to come to light. Carter is still suing the woman and lawyer Buzbee for defamation and distress.