Anthony Mackie Makes This Surprise Revelation About His Experience With Eminem On the Set of '8 Mile'

It turns out that the 2002 film, “8 Mile” does not just contain some autobiographical elements of Eminem’s life, it also pulls from real aspects of Anthony Mackie’s life, who played one of the central antagonists.

During a recent appearance on “The Pivot,” Mackie discussed working with the Detroit MC on the classic movie, in which he plays one of Eminem’s main rivals. Interestingly enough, in the final rap battle against Papa Doc and B-Rabbit (Mackie and Eminem’s characters), many of the lines Rabbit uses against Doc in the film were pulled from real elements of Mackie’s life.

“We’re on set one day, and he’s [Eminem] like, it doesn’t make sense that we’re beefing,” said Mackie. “He says, ‘I need something on you.’ So we talked for about two hours, chilling.”

He later added, “The day, we’re shooting the battle scene, and that’s why I’m looking at him like that. ‘You’re talking about me, you’re not talking about Clarence… I’m going to fight this motherfucker.”

Basically, all the lines Rabbit said about Clarance going to a private school and having “real good parents” came straight from Mackie’s life.

Watch below:

Mackie has been in the news a lot this year due to the release of his Marvel film, “Captain America: Brave New World.”

He pissed off several conservatives after discussing his character during a promotional event in Rome where he said, ““For me, Captain America represents a lot of different things. And I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.”

Naturally, people weren’t happy with his take on the character.