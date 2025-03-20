Tina Knowles and Solange Clap Back at Kanye West's 'Evil' Tweets About Beyoncé's Kids, and They Aren't The Only Ones...

Tina Knowles isn’t taking Kanye West’s recent derogatory social media comments about her grandchildren lying down. And now, she’s finally speaking out about them—but in the most classy and corny way possible.

As we previously told you on Wednesday, the “Donda” went on an extreme tirade on social media the day prior, taking shots at everyone from rappers Kendrick Lamar and Playboi Carti to Cardi B and more. However, he caused a major stir when he turned his attention to Beyonce and Jay-Z and lobbed some truly disturbing accusations about their young twins, Sir and Rumi.

““WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS. THEYRE RETARDED. NO LIKE LITERALLY. AND THIS IS WHY ARTIFICIAL INSEMINATION IS A BLESSING. HAVING RETARDED CHILDREN IS A CHOICE. IF TWITTER TAKE MY SHIT DOWN THEM SO BE IT BUT I NEED YALL TO NO JAY Z OR NOBODY HAVE NO POWER OVER ME.”

Ye would later go on to delete the tweet citing the fact that he’s a “good person.” But it wasn’t enough to keep it from circulating online and it eventually caught the attention of Bey’s mom. After seeing the disparaging comments, Knowles decided to issue a response of her own, but she did it in the most “Mama Tina” way possible.

Posting one of her signature corny jokes while taking a break from a photoshoot to promote her upcoming memoir, “Matriarch,” Knowles asked her followers: “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y’all know that’s funny.”

In her caption, which she’s since changed, she took further yet subtle aim at West, saying:

“It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

Ye has yet to respond to Knowles’ comments, neither Bey or Jay-Z have publicly addressed him either. However, in a hilarious twist, Bey’s younger sister Solange has also seemingly thrown a jab at the “Vultures 2" rapper, changing her profile photo on X/Twitter to the cover photo of herself from her last album “When I Get Home” while pointing a gun. The meme was been widely shared online before but the timing of Solange’s avatar change is interesting.

Additionally, Cassie Ventura also added her two cents when it comes to Yeezy and his bizarre tweets. As you know, Ventura is Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend and the same woman he was caught on tape assaulting over five years ago. Well, Ye recently posted clips from a phone call he had with Sean “Diddy” Combs and has been vocal online about his support for the Bad Boy producer. Well, on Wednesday, it seemed Ventura had enough of his ranting and raving and reposted a tweet from rapper Playboi Carti that curtly read: “Ye STFU.”

Whew, we don’t know how many friend Ye has left in the industry but it’s clear his list of enemies is growing by the day.