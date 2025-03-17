Entertainment

Michelle Obama Finally Claps Back at All Those Divorce Rumors in Her Own Michelle Way. Here's The Tea.

The former First Lady and her famous husband have been the subject of internet fodder for months.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama (L) greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Former U.S. President Barack Obama (L) greets former first lady Michelle Obama as he arrives to speak on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Michelle Obama and her famous husband, former President Barack Obama, have been the subject of divorce speculation for months. And while neither one of them have taken the time to publicly dispel it in all this time, it looks like the former First Lady has finally decided to indirectly quiet the chatter once and for all.

Suggested Reading

Complete Breakdown of That Ultra-Viral TikTok Dance With Doechii and Will Smith
Twin Brothers Miss Flight to Boston, and End up Dead in Georgia Mountains.
Kanye West Might've Just Dropped His Most Controversial Song Ever...and Yes, It Involves Diddy
Oprah And Michelle Obama in The Light We Carry Is Our TV Pick This Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Complete Breakdown of That Ultra-Viral TikTok Dance With Doechii and Will Smith
Twin Brothers Miss Flight to Boston, and End up Dead in Georgia Mountains.
Kanye West Might've Just Dropped His Most Controversial Song Ever...and Yes, It Involves Diddy
Oprah And Michelle Obama in The Light We Carry Is Our TV Pick This Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Speaking at SXW recently during a live taping of “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,” the newly released podcast between her and her brother, Michelle touched on how she and her husband stay hopeful during uncertain times and how they push past “negative energy.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Black America Can't Stop Talking About Michelle and Barack's Epic DNC Speeches. Here's What We're Saying
Black Women Are Done With White Women, Nikole Hannah-Jones Says Black Folks and POC are Not the Same, Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Oprah and Michelle Obama, the Obamas' 'Go High' Statement and Other Black Responses to the Presidential Election

Related Content

Black America Can't Stop Talking About Michelle and Barack's Epic DNC Speeches. Here's What We're Saying
Black Women Are Done With White Women, Nikole Hannah-Jones Says Black Folks and POC are Not the Same, Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Oprah and Michelle Obama, the Obamas' 'Go High' Statement and Other Black Responses to the Presidential Election

And while she didn’t mention the divorce rumors specifically, she addressed the fact that she and her family have been the subject of “a lot of gossip” and detailed how they were able to keep their wits about them moving forward.

Advertisement

“Let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way — a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip, a lot of, you know, my husband wasn’t born in this country, we weren’t patriotic, he didn’t get into Harvard,” she said per PEOPLE. “But through it all, what kept us sane — and we tried to instill this in our daughters — is, you cannot live through social media. I don’t think I have ever once looked at a comment section, period.”

Advertisement

Michelle went on to stress the importance of not letting the comment section and the negativity that often accompanies it get inside people’s psyche and to be mindful of the types of stories people are ingesting.

She also explained that folks ought to be mindful not to get “trapped” by social media and figure out healthier ways to stay informed all while bypassing the online drama.

Advertisement

Michelle’s comments and appearance at SXSW come weeks and weeks after some notable absences on her part. One of those includes an LA Clippers game (in which Barack appeared alone and received a standing ovation) and the inauguration of President Donald Trump back in January—which she did not attend.