Kendrick Lamar Just Dropped a New Verse on Playboy Carti's Album, and Social Media is Losing It

The Compton MC was featured on Playboi Carti's much-antcipated fourth studio album, "MUSIC."

Noah A. McGee
No more diss tracks. No more Super Bowl performances. Kendrick Lamar is just back to rapping like one of the best MCs in hip-hop.

Prior to the release of Playboi Carti’s much-anticipated fourth studio album, “MUSIC,” it was rumored that Lamar would be featured on the record. Early Friday morning, fans got what they wanted and discovered that not only was Lamar featured on the album, but three songs in total, including “BACKDOOR,” “MOJOJOJO,” and “GOOD CREDITS.”

The feature that stood out the most for fans was Lamar’s verse on “GOOD CREDITS,” where the Compton MC was back to spitting braggadocious bars.

GOOD CREDIT

Fans particularly loved this bar from Lamar, where he raps, “The numbers is nothing, the money is nothing, I really been him, I promise / Say Kenny been heavy out West and I carry the weight, n-gga, I’m Luka Dončić / Conspiracy theories is a given, but I must admit it, you got the wrong person.”

Hilariously enough, this reference to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar came just weeks after Joe Budden was critical that MCs don’t make enough references to sports in their bars.

Naturally, social media went crazy over Lamar’s feature, with everyone quoting the Luka Dončić bar several times.

Although several fans were excited about Lamar’s feature, one noticeable person felt like the Compton MC shouldn’t have been on the album at all.

Shortly after the album was released, Kanye West tweeted, “I DONT LIKE KENDRICK LAMAR MUSIC. HE RAPS VERY GOOD BUT I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON A CARTI ALBUM.”

Fans were rightfully confused since West was one of the several MCs who backed up Lamar in his beef with Drake and has also worked with him in the past. However, it didn’t seem to change fans’ perception of Lamar’s features, as hip-hop Twitter continues to gush over Lamar’s rhymes.